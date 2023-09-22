Aragon World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday Free Practice, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
There were early issues for Danilo Petrucci as the two-time MotoGP race winner was held in his garage for the opening seven minutes.
An unusual sight in 2023, Iker Lecuona set a time of 1:50.905s in order to topple the likes of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
- Lecuona open to MotoGP switch but says “target is to continue with Honda”
- Redding: “Finally I can give an answer, I’m staying with BMW for two more years”
The slow start to FP1 had no effect on Petrucci as the Barni Ducati rider immediately went fastest.
Lap times continued to improve as Michael Rinaldi went quickest before Jonathan Rea set a time three tenths clear of Petrucci, who managed to regain second spot.
The three tenths gap between Rea and Petrucci remained in place for much of the session, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was only sixth with ten minutes to go.
Garrett Gerloff was one of the big movers late on as he jumped up from ninth to P4.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:50.309s
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.032s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.342s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.383s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.451s
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.573s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.736s
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.020s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.025s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.086s
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.628s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.690s
|13
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.748s
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.881s
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.987s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.091s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.104s
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.296s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.367s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.497s
|21
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.543s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.434s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.666s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.073s
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+9.622s
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After a mid-season slump, Honda enjoyed a much stronger start to the Aragon round as Lecuona and Xavi Vierge both finished inside the top six.
Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 9:30am
Free Practice 2 - 14:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 8am
Superpole - 10:10
Race 1 - 13:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 8am
Superpole Race - 10:00am
Race 2 - 13:00pm