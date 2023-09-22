Aragon World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

RobertJones's picture
22 Sep 2023
Iker Lecuona, Race2, French WorldSBK, 10 September

Results from Friday Free Practice, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

There were early issues for Danilo Petrucci as the two-time MotoGP race winner was held in his garage for the opening seven minutes. 

An unusual sight in 2023, Iker Lecuona set a time of 1:50.905s in order to topple the likes of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The slow start to FP1 had no effect on Petrucci as the Barni Ducati rider immediately went fastest. 

Lap times continued to improve as Michael Rinaldi went quickest before Jonathan Rea set a time three tenths clear of Petrucci, who managed to regain second spot.

The three tenths gap between Rea and Petrucci remained in place for much of the session, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was only sixth with ten minutes to go. 

Garrett Gerloff was one of the big movers late on as he jumped up from ninth to P4.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:50.309s
2Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.032s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.342s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.383s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.451s
6Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.573s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.736s
8Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.020s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.025s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.086s
11Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.628s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.690s
13Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.748s
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.881s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.987s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.091s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.104s
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.296s
19Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.367s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.497s
21Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.543s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.434s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.666s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.073s
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+9.622s

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After a mid-season slump, Honda enjoyed a much stronger start to the Aragon round as Lecuona and Xavi Vierge both finished inside the top six. 

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 9:30am

Free Practice 2 - 14:00pm

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm