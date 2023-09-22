Aragon World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

There were early issues for Danilo Petrucci as the two-time MotoGP race winner was held in his garage for the opening seven minutes.

An unusual sight in 2023, Iker Lecuona set a time of 1:50.905s in order to topple the likes of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The slow start to FP1 had no effect on Petrucci as the Barni Ducati rider immediately went fastest.

Lap times continued to improve as Michael Rinaldi went quickest before Jonathan Rea set a time three tenths clear of Petrucci, who managed to regain second spot.

The three tenths gap between Rea and Petrucci remained in place for much of the session, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was only sixth with ten minutes to go.

Garrett Gerloff was one of the big movers late on as he jumped up from ninth to P4.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:50.309s 2 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.032s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.342s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.383s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.451s 6 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.573s 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.736s 8 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.020s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.025s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.086s 11 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.628s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.690s 13 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.748s 14 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.881s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.987s 16 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.091s 17 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.104s 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.296s 19 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.367s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.497s 21 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.543s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.434s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.666s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.073s 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +9.622s

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After a mid-season slump, Honda enjoyed a much stronger start to the Aragon round as Lecuona and Xavi Vierge both finished inside the top six.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 9:30am

Free Practice 2 - 14:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm