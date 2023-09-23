Aragon World Superbike - Free Practice 3 Results
Results from Free Practice 3, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
Alvaro Bautista, who topped FP2, was the early pacesetter as he set a time of 1:50.503s to lead Danilo Petrucci.
While he was matching the very best times of other riders in the first three sectors, Bautista was making the difference in sector four as he gained half a second over Toprak Razgatlioglu on his second flying lap.
Seven tenths clear of Petrucci, Bautista then saw his lead drop to just over two tenths as teammate Michael Rinaldi went second fastest.
Gerloff then produced a brilliant lap in order to overhaul the Ducatis of Bautista, Rinaldi and Petrucci.
Loris Baz then joined his teammate inside the top three before Bautista destroyed the fastest lap of the weekend by going 1.2 seconds clear of Gerloff.
Bautista’s lap was also the first under the 1m 49s barrier as he clocked a time of 1:48.886s, which was just over half a second off the all-time lap record.
Not to be outdone by the world champion, Petrucci then went quicker than Bautista by just under a tenth.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|1:48.808s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.078s
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.555s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.690s
|5
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.039s
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.090s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.208s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.311s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.334s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.399s
|11
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.561s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.586s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.619s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.691s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.753s
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.899s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.131s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.347s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.071s
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+3.389s
|21
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.652s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+4.041s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+4.647s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+5.256s
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|No Time Set
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Dominique Aegerter's difficult second half of 2023 continued in the early stages as he crashed at turn seven.
Jonathan Rea was the last rider to exit pit lane, as the six-time world champion began his first flying lap directly ahead of Garrett Gerloff who went wuickest on his first effort.
