Moto2 Australia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Phillip Island
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Australia, putaran ke-16 dari musim 2023 di Sirkuit Phillip Island.
Fermin Aldeguer mendominasi latihan Jumat Moto2 Australia dengan kembali memimpin sesi Free Practice 2, sementara itu pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta mengalami kecelakaan akhir sesi.
Sesi sempat dihentikan dengan 25 menit tersisa setelah sekumpulan angsa menyebrang trek di Tikungan 6.
|mOTO2 AUSTRALIA - PHILLIP ISLAND - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.548s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.686s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.098s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.144s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.180s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.335s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.450s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.472s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.553s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.574s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.696s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.749s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.793s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.910s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.952s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.965s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.055s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.065s
|19
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.114s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.185s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.280s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.295s
|23
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.427s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.581s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.587s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.729s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.945s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.966s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.180s