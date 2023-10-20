Moto2 Australia: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Phillip Island

20 Okt 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 30 September

Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Australia, putaran ke-16 dari musim 2023 di Sirkuit Phillip Island.

Fermin Aldeguer mendominasi latihan Jumat Moto2 Australia dengan kembali memimpin sesi Free Practice 2, sementara itu pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta mengalami kecelakaan akhir sesi.

Sesi sempat dihentikan dengan 25 menit tersisa setelah sekumpulan angsa menyebrang trek di Tikungan 6.

mOTO2 AUSTRALIA - PHILLIP ISLAND - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 32.548s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 32.686s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.098s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.144s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 33.180s
6Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.335s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.450s
8Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.472s
9Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.553s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.574s
11Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.696s
12Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.749s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.793s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.910s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.952s
16Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.965s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.055s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.065s
19Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.114s
20Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.185s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.280s
22Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.295s
23Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.427s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.581s
25Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.587s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.729s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.945s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.966s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.180s