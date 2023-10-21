Moto2 Australia: Hasil Sesi Warm-Up di Phillip Island
Hasil sesi pemanasan khusus menambah jadwal Grand Prix Moto2 Australia 2023 di Phillip Island.
Zonta Vd Goorbergh memimpin sesi warm-up tambahan untuk Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island dalam kondisi basah dan berangin…
|moto2 australia - phillip island - hasil sesi warm-up
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.713s
|2
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.741s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.764s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.311s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.256s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 48.277s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.391s
|8
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.768s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.775s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.861s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.980s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.000s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.167s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.587s
|15
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 49.791s
|16
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 49.808s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.027s
|18
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.666s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.814s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.848s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.891s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 50.975s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.203s
|24
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.248s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.033s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.381s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 54.188s
|28
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 55.847s
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|DNF