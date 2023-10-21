Moto2 Australia: Hasil Sesi Warm-Up di Phillip Island

21 Okt 2023
Zonta Van Den Goorbergh, Moto2, German MotoGP, 16 June

Hasil sesi pemanasan khusus menambah jadwal Grand Prix Moto2 Australia 2023 di Phillip Island.

Zonta Vd Goorbergh memimpin sesi warm-up tambahan untuk Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island dalam kondisi basah dan berangin…

PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.713s
2Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 46.741s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.764s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 47.311s
5Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 48.256s
6Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 48.277s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.391s
8Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 48.768s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 48.775s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 48.861s
11Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 48.980s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 49.000s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 49.167s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 49.587s
15Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 49.791s
16Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 49.808s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 50.027s
18Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 50.666s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 50.814s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 50.848s
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 50.891s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 50.975s
23Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.203s
24Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 51.248s
25Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 53.033s
26Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 53.381s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 54.188s
28Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 55.847s
 Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)DNF 
 Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)DNF 