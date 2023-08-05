MotoGP Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Silverstone

Derry Munikartono
5 Agu 2023
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk MotoGP Inggris di Silverstone, dengan Fabio Di Giannantonio menjadi pembalap tercepat di trek yang basah kuyup.

Fabio di Giannantonio menerima dorongan selamat datang dengan memimpin latihan Sabtu basah kuyup untuk MotoGP Inggris di Silverstone yang membuat orang-orang seperti Augusto Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira dan Iker Lecuona jatuh.

Sebagian besar pembalap yang jatuh terjebak oleh ban belakang yang meluncur keluar, bukan ban depan. Hujan diperkirakan akan terus berlanjut hingga siang hari.

Kualifikasi 1 untuk mereka yang berada di luar sepuluh besar pada Jumat sore, termasuk Fabio Quartararo dan Marc Marquez, kini akan dimulai.

PospembalapNattim (motor)laptime/gaplaptop speed
PospembalapNattim (motor)laptime/gaplaptop speed
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)2'18.076s6/7302k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.872s6/10297k
3Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.884s6/6290k
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.975s7/8281k
5Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.019s6/10299k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.346s6/10304k
7Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.432s4/10285k
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+1.678s6/8298k
9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+1.715s7/8294k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.817s7/12286k
11Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+2.401s6/10293k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+3.237s5/8279k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+3.379s6/9293k
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.503s5/8290k
15Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.727s4/8286k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.904s7/11293k
17Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+4.128s5/8290k
18Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+6.090s3/7281k
19Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+6.395s7/8294k
20Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+7.018s3/8273k
21Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+7.981s5/6286k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+8.277s7/9284k