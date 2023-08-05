MotoGP Inggris: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Silverstone
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk MotoGP Inggris di Silverstone, dengan Fabio Di Giannantonio menjadi pembalap tercepat di trek yang basah kuyup.
Fabio di Giannantonio menerima dorongan selamat datang dengan memimpin latihan Sabtu basah kuyup untuk MotoGP Inggris di Silverstone yang membuat orang-orang seperti Augusto Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira dan Iker Lecuona jatuh.
Sebagian besar pembalap yang jatuh terjebak oleh ban belakang yang meluncur keluar, bukan ban depan. Hujan diperkirakan akan terus berlanjut hingga siang hari.
Kualifikasi 1 untuk mereka yang berada di luar sepuluh besar pada Jumat sore, termasuk Fabio Quartararo dan Marc Marquez, kini akan dimulai.
|motogp inggris - silverstone - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim (motor)
|laptime/gap
|lap
|top speed
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|2'18.076s
|6/7
|302k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.872s
|6/10
|297k
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.884s
|6/6
|290k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.975s
|7/8
|281k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.019s
|6/10
|299k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.346s
|6/10
|304k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.432s
|4/10
|285k
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+1.678s
|6/8
|298k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.715s
|7/8
|294k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.817s
|7/12
|286k
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+2.401s
|6/10
|293k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+3.237s
|5/8
|279k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+3.379s
|6/9
|293k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.503s
|5/8
|290k
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.727s
|4/8
|286k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.904s
|7/11
|293k
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+4.128s
|5/8
|290k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+6.090s
|3/7
|281k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+6.395s
|7/8
|294k
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+7.018s
|3/8
|273k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+7.981s
|5/6
|286k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+8.277s
|7/9
|284k