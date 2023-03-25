Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Portimao
Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.
Aron Canet menjadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Portugal dengan laptime 1 menit 42,003 detik.
14 pembalap teratas, yang dipisahkan hanya 0,651 detik, sudah memastikan tempat di babak kualifikasi Q2.
|Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 3
|Pos
|Pembalap
|Nat
|Team
|Motor
|Laptime
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.003s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.089s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.128s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.146s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.174s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.200s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.376s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.438s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.451s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.510s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.567s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.601s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.613s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.654s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.658s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.785s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.889s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.907s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.947s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.024s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.183s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.315s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.541s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.591s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.828s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.517s
|27
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.742s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.211s