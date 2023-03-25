Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Portimao

25 Mar 2023
Aron Canet, Moto2 Portimao 2023

Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.

Aron Canet menjadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Portugal dengan laptime 1 menit 42,003 detik.

14 pembalap teratas, yang dipisahkan hanya 0,651 detik, sudah memastikan tempat di babak kualifikasi Q2.

Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 3
PosPembalapNatTeamMotorLaptime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.003s
2Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.089s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.128s
4Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.146s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.174s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.200s
7Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.376s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.438s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.451s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.510s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.567s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.601s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.613s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.654s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.658s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.785s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.889s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.907s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.947s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.024s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.183s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.315s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.541s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.591s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.828s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.517s
27Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 44.742s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.211s
 