Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Portimao

Derry Munikartono
24 Mar 2023
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.

Pedro Acosta mengungguli pemimpin sesi pagi Jake Dixon untuk memimpin latihan Jumat Moto2 Poertugal di Sirkuit Portimao.

Acosta, yang menjadi favorit untuk tahun keduanya di kelas menengah, mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 42,391 detik, unggul 0,098 detik dari Dixon.

Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 2
PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.391s
2Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.489s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.730s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.760s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.762s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.820s
7Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.825s
8Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.920s
9Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.926s
10Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.039s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.093s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.193s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.293s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.404s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.446s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.466s
17Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.496s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.528s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.702s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.902s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.993s
22Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.243s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.267s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.272s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.329s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.467s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.008s
28Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 45.476s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.089s
 