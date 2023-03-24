Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Portimao
Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.
Pedro Acosta mengungguli pemimpin sesi pagi Jake Dixon untuk memimpin latihan Jumat Moto2 Poertugal di Sirkuit Portimao.
Acosta, yang menjadi favorit untuk tahun keduanya di kelas menengah, mencatatkan laptime 1 menit 42,391 detik, unggul 0,098 detik dari Dixon.
|Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.391s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.489s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.730s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.760s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.762s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.820s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.825s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.920s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.926s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.039s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.093s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.193s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.293s
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.404s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.446s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.466s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.496s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.528s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.702s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.902s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.993s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.243s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.267s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.272s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.329s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.467s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.008s
|28
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.476s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.089s