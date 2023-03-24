Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Portimao
Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.
Jake Dixon memulai musim 2023 dengan memuncaki free practice 1 Moto2 Portugal di Sirkuit Portimao meskipun mengalami kecelakaan di Tikungan 5.
Hujan gerimis kemudian membuat para pebalap kembali ke pit, dengan beberapa pebalap kembali ke trek pada menit-menit terakhir, tetapi catatan waktu awal Dixon tetap tak terkalahkan.
|Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 1
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.046s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.051s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.225s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.233s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.275s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.329s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.360s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.397s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.629s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.644s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.719s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.726s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.771s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.970s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.211s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.350s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.381s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.538s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.619s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.643s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.766s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.885s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.906s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.108s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.331s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.425s
|27
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.556s
|28
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.847s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time