Moto2 Portugal: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Portimao

Avatar Derry Munikartono
24 Mar 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Portimao Moto2 test 18 March

Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Moto2 Portugal, putaran pembuka musim Grand Prix 2023 di Sirkuit Portimao.

Jake Dixon memulai musim 2023 dengan memuncaki free practice 1 Moto2 Portugal di Sirkuit Portimao meskipun mengalami kecelakaan di Tikungan 5.

Hujan gerimis kemudian membuat para pebalap kembali ke pit, dengan beberapa pebalap kembali ke trek pada menit-menit terakhir, tetapi catatan waktu awal Dixon tetap tak terkalahkan.

Moto2 Portugal - Portimao - Hasil Free Practice 1
PospembalapNattimmotorlaptime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 43.046s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.051s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 43.225s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.233s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.275s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.329s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.360s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.397s
9Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.629s
10Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.644s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.719s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.726s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.771s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.970s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.211s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.350s
17Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.381s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.538s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.619s
20Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.643s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.766s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.885s
23Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.906s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.108s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.331s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.425s
27Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.556s
28Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 47.847s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)No Time
 