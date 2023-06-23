Moto2 Belanda: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Assen
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Belanda di Sirkuit Assen, putaran kedelapan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.
Jake Dixon tidak tergoyahkan selama latihan Jumat Moto2 Belanda dengan memimpin FP2 di Sirkuit Assen.
Pembalap Inggris itu mengungguli Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), dengan pemimpin klasemen Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) berada di posisi kedelapan.
|2023 Moto2 Assen - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.463s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.609s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.773s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.818s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.844s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.966s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.994s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.998s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.058s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.101s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.134s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.159s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.187s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.204s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.420s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.514s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.583s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.638s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.737s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.757s
|21
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.951s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.186s
|23
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.208s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.323s
|25
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.928s
|26
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 39.203s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.572s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 39.849s