Moto2 Belanda: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Assen

23 Jun 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Belanda di Sirkuit Assen, putaran kedelapan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.

Jake Dixon tidak tergoyahkan selama latihan Jumat Moto2 Belanda dengan memimpin FP2 di Sirkuit Assen.

Pembalap Inggris itu mengungguli Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), dengan pemimpin klasemen Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) berada di posisi kedelapan.

2023 Moto2 Assen - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.463s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.609s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.773s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.818s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.844s
6Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.966s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.994s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.998s
9Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.058s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.101s
11Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 37.134s
12Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.159s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.187s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.204s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.420s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.514s
17Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.583s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.638s
19Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.737s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.757s
21Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.951s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.186s
23Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 38.208s
24Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.323s
25Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 38.928s
26Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 39.203s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 39.572s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 39.849s