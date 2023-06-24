Moto2 Belanda: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Assen

24 Jun 2023
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Belanda di Sirkuit Assen, putaran kedelapan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.

Ai Ogura melanjutkan performa impresifnya di Assen dengan tampil tercepat pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Belanda dengan laptime 1 menit 36 detik.

Catatan waktu tersebut 0,250 detik lebih cepat dari Pedro Acosta di posisi kedua, sementara pemimpin klasemen sementara Tony Arbolino tercecer di urutan ke-11. 

PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.000s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.250s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.323s
4Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.348s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.375s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.408s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.440s
8Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.460s
9Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.508s
10Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.631s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.676s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.693s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.717s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.775s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.794s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.800s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.924s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.001s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.070s
20Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.073s
21Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.145s
22Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.410s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.727s
24Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.877s
25Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.260s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 38.686s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.774s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.782s