Moto2 Belanda: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Assen
Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 Belanda di Sirkuit Assen, putaran kedelapan dari kejuaraan dunia balap motor Grand Prix musim 2023.
Ai Ogura melanjutkan performa impresifnya di Assen dengan tampil tercepat pada sesi latihan terakhir Moto2 Belanda dengan laptime 1 menit 36 detik.
Catatan waktu tersebut 0,250 detik lebih cepat dari Pedro Acosta di posisi kedua, sementara pemimpin klasemen sementara Tony Arbolino tercecer di urutan ke-11.
|Moto2 belanda - assen - hasil free practice 3
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.000s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.250s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.323s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.348s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.375s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.408s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.440s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.460s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.508s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.631s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.676s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.693s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.717s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.775s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.794s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.800s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.924s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.001s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.070s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.073s
|21
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.145s
|22
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.410s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.727s
|24
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.877s
|25
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.260s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.686s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.774s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.782s