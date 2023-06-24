2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.
|2023 Moto2 Assen - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.000s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.250s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.323s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.348s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.375s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.408s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.440s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.460s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.508s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.631s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.676s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.693s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.717s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.775s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.794s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.800s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.924s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.001s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.070s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.073s
|21
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.145s
|22
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.410s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.727s
|24
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.877s
|25
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.260s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.686s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.774s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.782s