2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Jun 2023
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

Qualifying results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.247s
2Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.256s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.301s
4Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.481s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.528s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.560s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.564s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.603s
9Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.663s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.738s
11Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 36.763s
12Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 36.827s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.850s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.045s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.133s
16Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.136s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.512s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.691s
19Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.223s
20Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.384s
21Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.407s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 37.517s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.518s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.551s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.738s
26Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.742s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.113s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.134s

