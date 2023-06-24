2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.247s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.256s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.301s
|4
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.481s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.528s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.560s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.564s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.603s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.663s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.738s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.763s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.827s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.850s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.045s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.133s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.136s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.512s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.691s
|19
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.223s
|20
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.384s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.407s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.517s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.518s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.551s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.738s
|26
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.742s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.113s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.134s