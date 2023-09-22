Moto2 India: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Buddh

22 Sep 2023
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 India, putaran ke-13 musim 2023 di Buddh International Circuit.

Mantan pemimpin gelar Tony Arbolino memimpin hari Jumat untuk Moto2 India di Buddh International Circuit.

Latihan sore Moto3 tertunda selama 45 menit karena 'pos marshal sedang diperiksa', menyebabkan sesi Moto2 dan MotoGP mendatang dimulai lebih lambat dari yang direncanakan.

MOTO2 INDIA - BUDDH INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.105s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 52.170s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.188s
4Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.319s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.451s
6Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 52.609s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.642s
8Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.715s
9Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.800s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 52.822s
11Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.912s
12Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.914s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.915s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.947s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.962s
16Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 52.986s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 53.037s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 53.066s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.339s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 53.374s
21Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 53.379s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.533s
23Fermín AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 53.602s
24Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 53.771s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.787s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 53.819s
27Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 53.948s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 54.087s
29Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 54.195s
30Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 54.398s