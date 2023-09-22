Moto2 India: Hasil Free Practice 2 dari Sirkuit Buddh
Hasil Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 India, putaran ke-13 musim 2023 di Buddh International Circuit.
Mantan pemimpin gelar Tony Arbolino memimpin hari Jumat untuk Moto2 India di Buddh International Circuit.
Latihan sore Moto3 tertunda selama 45 menit karena 'pos marshal sedang diperiksa', menyebabkan sesi Moto2 dan MotoGP mendatang dimulai lebih lambat dari yang direncanakan.
|MOTO2 INDIA - BUDDH INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 2
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.105s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.170s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.188s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.319s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.451s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.609s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.642s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.715s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.800s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.822s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.912s
|12
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.914s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.915s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.947s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.962s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.986s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.037s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.066s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.339s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.374s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.379s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.533s
|23
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 53.602s
|24
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.771s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.787s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.819s
|27
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.948s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 54.087s
|29
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.195s
|30
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 54.398s