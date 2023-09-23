Moto2 India: Hasil Free Practice 3 dari Sirkuit Buddh
Hasil Free Practice 3 Moto2 India di Sirkuit International Buddh, dengan Manuel Gonzales berada di puncak timesheets.
Manuel Gonzales memuncaki timesheets latihan letakhir Moto2 India saat pemimpin klasemen Pedro Acosta berada di posisi kedua.
Setelah masukan dari para pebalap dan pemasok ban resmi pada hari Jumat dalam kondisi panas dan lembab, jarak balapan telah disesuaikan dengan satu lap diambil dari balapan Sprint MotoGP, Moto2 dan Moto3, sedangkan Grand Prix MotoGP hari Minggu akan dipersingkat tiga lap:
Sprint MotoGP: 11 lap
Moto3: 16 lap
Moto2: 18 lap
MotoGP: 21 lap
|MOTO2 INDIA - BUDDH INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT - HASIL FREE PRACTICE 3
|Pos
|pembalap
|Nat
|tim
|motor
|laptime
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.608s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.725s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.887s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.901s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.919s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.988s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.009s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.012s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.111s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.121s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.123s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.136s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.190s
|14
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.192s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.199s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.265s
|17
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.309s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.357s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.459s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.507s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.522s
|22
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.573s
|23
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.654s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.671s
|25
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.703s
|26
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.712s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.985s
|28
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.330s
|29
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.628s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.723s