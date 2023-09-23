2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.608s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.725s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.887s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.901s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.919s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 51.988s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.009s
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.012s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.111s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.121s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.123s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.136s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.190s
|14
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.192s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.199s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.265s
|17
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.309s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.357s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.459s
|20
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.507s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.522s
|22
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.573s
|23
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.654s
|24
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.671s
|25
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 52.703s
|26
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.712s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 52.985s
|28
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.330s
|29
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 53.628s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 53.723s
Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:
MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps