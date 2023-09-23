2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
23 Sep 2023
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Indian MotoGP, 22 September

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

2023 Moto2 Buddh International Circuit - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 51.608s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 51.725s
3Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 51.887s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 51.901s
5Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 51.919s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 51.988s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.009s
8Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.012s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.111s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 52.121s
11Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.123s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 52.136s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 52.190s
14Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.192s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 52.199s
16Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 52.265s
17Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.309s
18Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.357s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 52.459s
20Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.507s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 52.522s
22Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 52.573s
23Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 52.654s
24Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 52.671s
25Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 52.703s
26Fermín AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 52.712s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)1m 52.985s
28Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 53.330s
29Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 53.628s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 53.723s

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps

 