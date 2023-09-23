2023 Moto2 Buddh International Circuit - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 51.608s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 51.725s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 51.887s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.901s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.919s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 51.988s 7 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 52.009s 8 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.012s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.111s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.121s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 52.123s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 52.136s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 52.190s 14 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 52.192s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 52.199s 16 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 52.265s 17 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 52.309s 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 52.357s 19 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.459s 20 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 52.507s 21 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 52.522s 22 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 52.573s 23 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 52.654s 24 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 52.671s 25 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 52.703s 26 Fermín Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 52.712s 27 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 52.985s 28 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 53.330s 29 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 53.628s 30 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 53.723s

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps