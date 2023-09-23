2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 1.924s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 1.956s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 2.192s 4 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 2.271s 5 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 2.602s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 2.864s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 2.958s 8 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 3.262s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 3.370s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 3.374s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 3.446s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 3.536s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 3.706s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 4.208s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 4.751s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 4.871s 17 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.123s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.352s 19 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 3.263s 20 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 3.322s 21 Fermín Aldeguer SPA GT Trevisan SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 3.501s 22 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 3.814s 23 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 4.312s 24 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 4.494s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 4.727s 26 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.015s 27 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.015s 28 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 5.419s 29 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 5.562s

Jake Dixon snatches pole position in a rain-delayed qualifying, which took place on a drying track.

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps