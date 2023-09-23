2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results

23 Sep 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Indian MotoGP 22 September

Qualifying results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 1.924s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 1.956s
3Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 2.192s
4Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 2.271s
5Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 2.602s
6Alonso LopezSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 2.864s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 2.958s
8Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 3.262s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 3.370s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 3.374s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 3.446s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 3.536s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 3.706s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 4.208s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 4.751s
16Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 4.871s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.123s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.352s
19Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 3.263s
20Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 3.322s
21Fermín AldeguerSPAGT Trevisan SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 3.501s
22Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 3.814s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 4.312s
24Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 4.494s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)2m 4.727s
26Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.015s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 5.015s
28Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)2m 5.419s
29Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.562s

Jake Dixon snatches pole position in a rain-delayed qualifying, which took place on a drying track. 

Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:

MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps