2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit.
|2023 Indian Moto2 Grand Prix, Buddh International Circuit - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.924s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.956s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.192s
|4
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.271s
|5
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.602s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 2.864s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 2.958s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.262s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.370s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.374s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.446s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.536s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.706s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.208s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.751s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.871s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.123s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.352s
|19
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.263s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.322s
|21
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 3.501s
|22
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 3.814s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.312s
|24
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.494s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 4.727s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.015s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.015s
|28
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 5.419s
|29
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.562s
Jake Dixon snatches pole position in a rain-delayed qualifying, which took place on a drying track.
Following Friday's feedback from riders and official tyre suppliers in the hot and humid conditions, race distances have been adjusted with one lap taken off the MotoGP Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, while Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix will be shortened by three laps:
MotoGP Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps