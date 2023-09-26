PIC: Alcoba triggers Moto2 pile-up in India

An ‘overly ambitious’ Alcoba lost control of his Gresini machine on the inside, the resulting chaos bringing down Celestino Vietti, Taiga Hada, Marcos Ramirez and Somkiat Chantra.

Vietti suffered ‘a fracture of the pubic bone’ and missed the restart while Chantra dropped out due to resulting technical issues on the opening lap.

Meanwhile, the drama wasn’t over for Alcoba.

The Italian received a long lap penalty from the FIM Stewards for The turn 1 accident. Which then became a double long-lap penalty for failing to serve the initial sanction in time.

Alcoba then fell in the long lap loop and failed to finish…