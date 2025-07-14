Honda insider questions if Jorge Martin could extract more from their bike

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl offered an interesting take on Jorge Martin's impact if he made a move to HRC.

The situation between Aprilia and the defending world champion Jorge Martin is complicated. The Spaniard and his manager Albert Valera are looking to end their contract with the Noale outfit at the end of this season via an exit clause.

Martin has publicly stated his intention to leave Aprilia at the end of this season. While his manager, Valera, takes things further by claiming the Spaniard is free to race for another manufacturer in 2026.

Aprilia's assessment of the situation is completely different. They are firmly convinced that all conditions are met and that Martin has to fulfill his contract until the end of 2026. So much so, they are willing to bring this dispute into court.

The latest information from Spain is that Martin would stay put at Aprilia for next year, after all.

Honda remain lurking in the background with a vacant bike in 2026.

In an interview with German outlet Speedweek, longtime Honda test rider Bradl said that he was convinced that Honda could take a step forward with Martin. But, he doesn't think the Spaniard would solely turn things around for HRC, and put them back into championship contention right away.

"But I don't think they'll be competing for the world championship title right away," said Bradl, the 2011 Moto2 Champion.

“I do believe that he can get a tenth or two more out of it with his ability and willingness.

“But the fact that he alone will get Honda back on track is another matter."

Honda won't chase Jorge Martin unless he is 'free'

Honda hasn’t decided Marini's future after 2025, but the Italian claimed that the contract talks are already in place. Honda MotoGP Team Boss, Alberto Puig, also claimed that he wouldn’t chase Martin until the contract dispute with Aprilia is sorted out.

"Basically, Honda has a seat available for next year because Luca Marini's contract expires. Then it is certainly interesting for Honda if a candidate like Jorge Martin is available,” Bradl added.

“Honda is a loyal partner that does not penetrate where something exists, as is the case with Martin and Aprilia. As long as this is not 100 percent clarified, Honda will certainly not do anything to buy the guy [his contract] out.

“If Jorge Martin is a free, available man, then Honda will have done its homework and will be able to offer him something. Then he is definitely a possibility for Honda, that's undoubtedly a fact."

After missing most of the season because of multiple injuries, Martin prepared for a racing comeback with a private MotoGP test in Misano, last Wednesday, completing more than 60 laps with the Aprilia RS-GP.

His feedback offered reason for hope of a reconciliation.

After the test, Martin was confirmed to make a racing comeback this weekend at Brno, the last weekend before MotoGP summer break.