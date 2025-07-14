“Accomplishment” to finish “chaos” German MotoGP for sole KTM rider

Brad Binder was only KTM to finish German Grand Prix

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder has branded Sunday’s German Grand Prix as “crazy” and says simply finishing was an “accomplishment”.

Numerous incidents to an already depleted 18-rider field in the 30-lap German Grand Prix meant just 10 competitors made it to the chequered flag, marking the lowest amount of finishers since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix.

KTM’s Brad Binder came from ninth on the grid to finish seventh in the “chaos” race, but was almost 25 seconds off of winner Marc Marquez.

Though he felt KTM was operationally stronger at the German Grand Prix, Binder was unhappy with his pace in the race.

However, given the amount of fallers around him, he concedes that finishing in itself was an achievement.

Brad Binder: 'Jeez, it was chaos out there...'

“Well, I think from a working point of view and how the whole weekend went, definitely it was a step better,” Binder told motogp.com.

“I think the main race was really disappointing.

“Yesterday was not too bad, but today was super difficult. It was a really long race.

“Gosh, it was crazy. I thought Turn 1 it was maybe the same guys down, but it was new ones every time.

“Jeez, it was chaos out there, really difficult for the front end.

“It was a tricky race out there, especially I was a group the entire race and the front tyre pressure was through the roof.

“It made it super difficult to keep the front end up, but today it was an accomplishment just to cross the line because it was really sketchy out there.

“But for sure I would have liked a lot better result.”

Binder was the only KTM rider to make the finish at the Sachsenring, after team-mate Pedro Acosta crashed on the fourth lap.

Tech3 KTM duo Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini were non-starters, after the former suffered a shoulder injury in qualifying and the latter was ruled out due to illness.

Vinales underwent surgery on Sunday and will miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
6m ago
Rising star Connor Zilisch praised after Sonoma: “He doesn’t race like he’s 18”
Connor Zilisch
MotoGP News
54m ago
“Accomplishment” to finish “chaos” German MotoGP for sole KTM rider
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull accused of ‘ignoring warnings’ about ‘undriveable’ F1 car
Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
1h ago
Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR brilliance likened to “Michael Jordan in his prime”
Shane van Gisbergen and Chase Briscoe
WSBK News
1h ago
Honda set for 2026 WorldSBK management change?
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez leads calls for safety improvements at Sachsenring MotoGP track
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
Ferrari frustrated by penalties in “tough” Sao Paulo WEC race
No. 50 Ferrari
MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales has successful operation following Germany MotoGP crash
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: Why Haas are planning a rare Fuji F1 test in August
Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa
WSBK News
2h ago
BMW “also looking at MotoGP paddock” for Toprak Razgatlioglu replacement
Toprak Razgatlioglu