“Accomplishment” to finish “chaos” German MotoGP for sole KTM rider

KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder has branded Sunday’s German Grand Prix as “crazy” and says simply finishing was an “accomplishment”.

Numerous incidents to an already depleted 18-rider field in the 30-lap German Grand Prix meant just 10 competitors made it to the chequered flag, marking the lowest amount of finishers since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix.

KTM’s Brad Binder came from ninth on the grid to finish seventh in the “chaos” race, but was almost 25 seconds off of winner Marc Marquez.

Though he felt KTM was operationally stronger at the German Grand Prix, Binder was unhappy with his pace in the race.

However, given the amount of fallers around him, he concedes that finishing in itself was an achievement.

Brad Binder: 'Jeez, it was chaos out there...'

“Well, I think from a working point of view and how the whole weekend went, definitely it was a step better,” Binder told motogp.com.

“I think the main race was really disappointing.

“Yesterday was not too bad, but today was super difficult. It was a really long race.

“Gosh, it was crazy. I thought Turn 1 it was maybe the same guys down, but it was new ones every time.

“Jeez, it was chaos out there, really difficult for the front end.

“It was a tricky race out there, especially I was a group the entire race and the front tyre pressure was through the roof.

“It made it super difficult to keep the front end up, but today it was an accomplishment just to cross the line because it was really sketchy out there.

“But for sure I would have liked a lot better result.”

Binder was the only KTM rider to make the finish at the Sachsenring, after team-mate Pedro Acosta crashed on the fourth lap.

Tech3 KTM duo Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini were non-starters, after the former suffered a shoulder injury in qualifying and the latter was ruled out due to illness.

Vinales underwent surgery on Sunday and will miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.