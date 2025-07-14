Maverick Vinales has successful operation following Germany MotoGP crash

Tech3 KTM has confirmed that Maverick Vinales has had a successful operation on his left shoulder following a crash during MotoGP qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

The 10-time grand prix winner crashed on his outlap in Q2 on Saturday morning at a wet Sachsenring while going through Turn 4.

The rear of his KTM let go as he rounded the left-hander and sent him over the handlebars, with Maverick Vinales landing heavily on his shoulder.

He initially dislocated his left shoulder, which was repositioned at the circuit, before he was taken to hospital for further checks.

Those checks revealed a fracture to his left collarbone, which ruled him out of the remainder of the German Grand Prix weekend.

Tech3 confirmed on Sunday morning Vinales was set for surgery and would miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno to recover.

In a brief statement issued on Monday morning, Tech3 says Vinales’ operation was as success.

“Left with a fractured left shoulder following his Q2 crash at the German GP, Maverick Vinales travelled to Italy on Sunday morning to get surgery in order to speed up the recovery process,” Tech3 said.

“Everything went smoothly, and the Spaniard is now back home, already fully focused on his recovery.

“He will do everything he can to be back as soon as possible with the team, but Maverick will miss the Grand Prix of Czechia this week.”

Under the regulations, Tech3 is not obliged to field a replacement at Brno for Vinales but would have to do so if his absence extends to the Austrian Grand Prix after the summer break.

However, it is unclear if Enea Bastianini will take part in this week’s Czech Grand Prix after missing the German round with appendicitis.

Bastianini was said to have been on the mend as the weekend progressed, but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to race at Brno.

At the weekend, Tech3 said it was considering whether or not to field KTM test rider and former rider for the team Pol Espargaro in place of Vinales at Brno.