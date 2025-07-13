Maverick Vinales opts for surgery, Tech3 consider Pol Espargaro

Maverick Vinales will sit out next weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno after deciding to undergo surgery on the shoulder injury sustained during qualifying for the German MotoGP.

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider crashed in Saturday’s wet Q2 session at the Sachsenring, just moments after advancing from Q1.

While Vinales was able to walk away from the highside at Turn 4, circuit medics diagnosed a dislocated left shoulder, which was reset at the track.

A subsequent hospital scan confirmed a small fracture, with ligament damage raising the prospect of surgery.

Speaking on the grid ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix, Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon confirmed to MotoGP.com that Vinales will now go under the knife, and miss Brno as a result.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to go to surgery very soon to try to fix the issue as quick as possible,” Goyon said.

“So he will miss Brno for sure. We just wish him a speedy recovery. A shoulder is not easy to recover, but we are quite confident he will be back after the summer break.”

Pol Espargaro to return?

Pol Espargaro

KTM is now evaluating its replacement options for Vinales, with test rider and former Tech3 regular Pol Espargaro the leading candidate to step in at Brno, returning to the calendar for the first time since 2020.

“This is obviously the first name that comes out,” Goyon said.

“KTM is trying to evaluate the situation and there will be an official announcement soon, I think.”

Vinales injury completed a nightmare weekend or the Tech3 squad, which was already without Enea Bastianini after the Italian was sidelined by appendicitis.

Bastianini back for Brno?

Goyon offered a positive update on Bastianini’s recovery, with a Brno comeback now looking likely.

“We had a call with him [Saturday] afternoon. He was back at home. So he’s feeling obviously better.

"He needed to go to the hospital again, they are trying to understand what happened, where did it come from. It’s probably a virus.

"But definitely he’s feeling better, he’s recovering and we have a high chance to see him in Brno.”

KTM claimed its first MotoGP victory at Brno in 2020 with Brad Binder.