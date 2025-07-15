Marc Marquez makes bold claim about his Germany MotoGP win

Ducati rider Marc Marquez admits he “was not on my limit” at all during his domination of last Sunday’s MotoGP German Grand Prix.

The eight-time world champion led from start to finish in the 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring last weekend to claim his seventh victory of the season.

Having also won the wet sprint on Saturday, it marked his fourth successive 37-point weekend in 2025 and his seventh overall to extend his championship lead to 83 points coming into this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez admits he wasn't on the limit at German MotoGP

A number of his rivals noted after the German Grand Prix how precise Marc Marquez looked during the race.

But he says this was down to him not pushing to his limit as he was looking after his tyres.

“I mean, of course when you arrive in a circuit where you feel good and for my riding style is perfect… even it was perfect conditions because it was a bit slippery and I like this,” he said.

“But I was in a perfect line in the correct way in every corner because I was not on my limit.

“So, my limit was 1m20.4s, 1m20.3s as I showed on the practice.

“But today I just tried to manage the tyres from the beginning because I knew that the race was super long.

“It’s true that in the end the tyres dropped more than I expected. But even like this I felt comfortable.”

Even without pushing at his maximum, Marquez came away with the fastest lap of the race and was over six seconds clear of the field behind him at the chequered flag.

The Ducati rider also noted that he knew from practice that his dry pace was better than his rivals.

“Of course, super happy because this was one of the tracks that I mark on the calendar to attack,” he added.

“The last two ones were to defend.

“But it’s true that as we know it’s a special race track for me and we did a perfect weekend, super concentrated, especially yesterday was the most important day of the weekend in those rain conditions.

“And today I knew in the dry my rhythm was a bit faster than the others. I just tried to not exaggerate and flow on the race track.”