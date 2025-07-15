‘Potential downsides’ of employing Christian Horner laid bare

A warning of the “potential downsides” for the next F1 team that employs Christian Horner have been outlined.

Horner is jobless in F1 for the first time since 2004 after Red Bull suddenly sacked the 51-year-old Briton who had been in charge of the Milton Keynes squad for two decades.

Horner, who became F1’s youngest ever team principal aged 31 in 2005, led Red Bull to eight drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ world titles during two periods of dominance over his 20 years at the helm.

Horner’s future has been a topic of much discussion since his Red Bull dismissal, and he has already been linked with Alpine and Ferrari.

But BBC Sport F1 correspondent Andrew Benson has questioned whether Horner is “as attractive an option” as has been made out.

“Since Horner was removed from his position at Red Bull, there have been suggestions in some quarters that he would be very attractive to a number of other teams in F1,” Benson wrote in a BBC Sport Q&A.

“Alpine is one idea that is doing the rounds, although they have just signed Steve Nielsen as managing director - ie, de facto team principal - to start work in September.

“Ferrari has come up again. And there is the question of whether he could return as a co-owner somewhere - Alpine, for example, is said to have about a 20% shareholding up for sale.

“But is Horner as attractive an option as some have suggested?”

Wanting ‘total control’

Horner reportedly lost his job after a power struggle within Red Bull amid his desire for greater control of the team. Would this put off potential suitors?

“He has been a very successful team principal at Red Bull - the team have won eight drivers' titles, six constructors' titles and 124 grands prix under his leadership,” Benson continued.

“And there is no question that Red Bull under Horner had a fleetness of foot and improvisational aggression that quite often left their rivals trailing.

“But any team wanting to employ him will have to weigh that against potential downsides, many of which were involved in the reasons for Red Bull removing him.

"Firstly, Horner typically wants total control. But you can't have total control as a team principal if the team you are running is part of a wider company.

“So, at Alpine, for example, he would ultimately be answerable to Renault's board. At Ferrari, to chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna. Ultimately, the power would rest with them, not Horner. Could he stomach that?

“Then there is the question as to whether a single leader is still as impactful in F1 these days.

“Look at McLaren, for example, and the success they have had with chief executive officer Zak Brown in charge, but focusing mainly on the commercial side, and Andrea Stella as team principal with responsibility for running the team itself.

"Horner wanted to do all that - and more - himself.”

Red Bull’s decline under Horner

Horner’s dismissal followed months of declining form for Red Bull, who have slipped out of championship contention and fallen to fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Red Bull’s 2025 car has been plagued with balance problems which have left Max Verstappen’s hopes of winning a fifth straight drivers’ crown in tatters.

The escalation of Red Bull’s performance woes have coincided with F1 design legend Adrian Newey leaving the team.

“Then there is the fact that Red Bull were clearly in decline under Horner,” Benson stated.

“A Horner-led Red Bull without design chief Adrian Newey has not looked anywhere near the force it used to be.”

The scandal ‘hanging over’ Horner

At the start of the 2024 season, Horner was embroiled in a scandal after he was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Although Horner was twice cleared of the claims, the controversy has continued to linger over him, and caused unease within Red Bull.

“And then there are the allegations still hanging over Horner,” Benson concluded.

“Red Bull might have cleared him in two separate internal investigations. But outside Red Bull there has been no conclusion to that episode.

“Until the outcome of that is known, any company that employs Horner is taking a significant reputational risk.”