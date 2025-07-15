Ferrari to test crucial new rear suspension at Mugello F1 filming day

Ferrari are set to test a key rear suspension upgrade during a filming day at Mugello.

A new rear suspension design will debut when Ferrari’s SF-25 hits the Mugello circuit on Wednesday before being unleashed at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

It comes as Ferrari look to cure the ride-height issues which have plagued their 2025 challenger and provide drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with greater confidence. Ferrari hope the upgrade will be a solution to the biggest weakness of the SF-25.

Early simulation results were reportedly positive, with the combination of the rear suspension and recent floor update estimated to be worth around a tenth of a second in lap time.

Ferrari will use the filming day - which is restricted to 200km of running - to confirm the data in a real-world setting and give Hamilton and Leclerc a first feel of the update.

A considerable floor upgrade introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix has boosted Ferrari’s performance at the last two races.

Ferrari enjoyed their strongest weekend of the season so far in Austria, while Hamilton and Leclerc were in contention for pole position at the British Grand Prix until late errors on their final Q3 laps.

It has been a miserable 2025 campaign so far for Ferrari, who are winless across the first 12 rounds, but the recent update push has left the team hopeful they can have a stronger second half of the year.

Ferrari’s last hope of salvaging F1 2025 chances

Ferrari’s rear suspension upgrade at Spa is expected to be their last update of the season before the team switches full focus onto the development of their 2026 challenger and F1’s rules reset.

“We’ve got one upgrade to come in Spa for Ferrari, and after that, that’s it for the year. They are not going to bring any more,” David Croft said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“Can they sort out the rear of the car where the damper hasn’t being able to damp in the way that it wants to because they’ve moved the cockpit and they are just cramped for space at the back. That has been affecting them right from the start of the season.

“If that redesign and the floor is working, then we’ll see, if they get the set up and the strategy right, some better performances in the second half [of the season].”

Ferrari sit second in the constructors’ championship, 238 points adrift of McLaren, and 12 clear of Mercedes.