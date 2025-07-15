Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha relationship “getting a little tense” amid V4 debate

Fabio Quartararo frustrated with Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo admits his relationship with Yamaha is “getting a little tense” because he is not seeing the progress from its MotoGP bike in 2025 that he wants.

After winning the world title with Yamaha in 2021, underperforming machinery has seen the Frenchman slip down the order.

Yamaha - chiefly through the arrival of technical director Max Bartolini - was able to convince Fabio Quartararo to sign a new two-year deal back in 2024.

While there have been positive signs this year of progress, with Quartararo scoring four poles so far and two podiums across sprints and grands prix, he has in recent weeks voiced his frustrations at where Yamaha is currently at.

His future with the brand beyond 2026 appears to rest on the introduction of its V4, which team boss Paolo Pavesio recently claimed is being eyed to be debuted next year.

Fabio Quartararo adds fresh perspective on Yamaha V4 development

However, during the German Grand Prix, he suggested the V4 project is not the be all and end all for the M1.

“I don’t know what he thinks,” Quartararo is reported by motorsport.com as saying when asked about Pavesio’s comments on the V4’s introduction.

“I don’t think he’s too much into the technical side of things.

“But in reality they know very well what they need to do to keep me. To be honest, I don’t care if it’s the V4 or not - I just want a competitive bike next year.

“Sure, it’s getting a little tense, because we’re always expecting more and more things, improvements.

“We can see that we don’t really have any.

“With the V4, we’re getting pretty good feedback, but the lap times are super slow. In reality, what matters to me are the lap times.

“The feeling with the bike can be good, but [lap times are more important].”

Quartararo enjoyed a strong weekend at the German Grand Prix, finishing third in the wet sprint and fourth Sunday’s main race.

But afterwards, he was left unhappy at how bad his Yamaha felt in the dry conditions.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez singles out one MotoGP rival for praise: ‘He’s fast in every race’
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 German Grand Prix
F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
Verstappen, Russell
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha relationship “getting a little tense” amid V4 debate
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Bidding war erupts for future MotoGP star criticised for ‘riding on desperation’
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari to test crucial new rear suspension at Mugello F1 filming day
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia could gain extra MotoGP concessions after Brno… but does it want them?
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German Grand Prix
F1 News
4h ago
Secret Max Verstappen meeting emerges, “made aware” of Christian Horner sack
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
6h ago
‘Potential downsides’ of employing Christian Horner laid bare
Christian Horner is already being linked with Alpine
MotoGP News
6h ago
Popular MotoGP round gets new contract after record-breaking 2025 weekend
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP