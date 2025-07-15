Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha relationship “getting a little tense” amid V4 debate

Fabio Quartararo admits his relationship with Yamaha is “getting a little tense” because he is not seeing the progress from its MotoGP bike in 2025 that he wants.

After winning the world title with Yamaha in 2021, underperforming machinery has seen the Frenchman slip down the order.

Yamaha - chiefly through the arrival of technical director Max Bartolini - was able to convince Fabio Quartararo to sign a new two-year deal back in 2024.

While there have been positive signs this year of progress, with Quartararo scoring four poles so far and two podiums across sprints and grands prix, he has in recent weeks voiced his frustrations at where Yamaha is currently at.

His future with the brand beyond 2026 appears to rest on the introduction of its V4, which team boss Paolo Pavesio recently claimed is being eyed to be debuted next year.

Fabio Quartararo adds fresh perspective on Yamaha V4 development

However, during the German Grand Prix, he suggested the V4 project is not the be all and end all for the M1.

“I don’t know what he thinks,” Quartararo is reported by motorsport.com as saying when asked about Pavesio’s comments on the V4’s introduction.

“I don’t think he’s too much into the technical side of things.

“But in reality they know very well what they need to do to keep me. To be honest, I don’t care if it’s the V4 or not - I just want a competitive bike next year.

“Sure, it’s getting a little tense, because we’re always expecting more and more things, improvements.

“We can see that we don’t really have any.

“With the V4, we’re getting pretty good feedback, but the lap times are super slow. In reality, what matters to me are the lap times.

“The feeling with the bike can be good, but [lap times are more important].”

Quartararo enjoyed a strong weekend at the German Grand Prix, finishing third in the wet sprint and fourth Sunday’s main race.

But afterwards, he was left unhappy at how bad his Yamaha felt in the dry conditions.