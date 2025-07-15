Secret Max Verstappen meeting emerges, “made aware” of Christian Horner sack

Max Verstappen will have been “made aware” of Christian Horner’s impending Red Bull sack before it was formally announced.

That is according to F1 reporter and presenter Lawrence Barretto, who revealed a meeting took place between Verstappen and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff over the British Grand Prix weekend.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last week, days after Verstappen finished fifth in a chaotic, rain-affected race at Silverstone.

It has since emerged that the decision to dismiss Horner had been in the works since the Austrian Grand Prix.

Barretto said Verstappen would have “been across all of the big decisions” behind the scenes at Red Bull with the team determined to keep the four-time world champion.

Red Bull’s decision to axe Horner has been viewed as a ploy to stop Verstappen from making a shock switch to rivals Mercedes for next season.

Laurent Mekies has been promoted from sister ream Racing Bulls to take over from Horner, a move which Barretto believes will benefit Verstappen.

“It will help Max as well as Yuki,” Barretto said on the F1 Nation podcast.

"Max will have been across all of the big decisions. He will have been made aware of all of them. I am sure he’d be made aware of the Christian news as well.

“I understand he had a meeting with Mintzlaff over the course of the British GP weekend.

“He will be across it. Whether he feels the change, the new strategy, of the Austrian management is enough?”

A boost for Yuki Tsunoda?

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled to get to grips with Red Bull’s tricky RB21 since replacing Liam Lawson after just two races of the 2025 season.

The Japanese driver has only scored seven points across 10 races and finished last in the Austrian and British grands prix.

Barretto suggested a reunion with Mekies at Red Bull could help Tsunoda turnaround his season.

“Laurent can make a big step with Yuki,” he said. “He can put his arm around him in the way that he did when they were at Racing Bulls.

“Yuki was at his best when managed by Laurent and Franz Tost before.

“From an immediacy perspective, that will help Yuki get to terms with a car that will continue to be difficult to drive.

“He is clearly confused with the team. Laurent - because he is so technically invested with the team - will be able to get stuck into that with Yuki.

“Potentially in the coming races that might help.”