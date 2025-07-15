Secret Max Verstappen meeting emerges, “made aware” of Christian Horner sack

Max Verstappen was "across all of the big decisions" made by Red Bull in the last few weeks.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner

Max Verstappen will have been “made aware” of Christian Horner’s impending Red Bull sack before it was formally announced.

That is according to F1 reporter and presenter Lawrence Barretto, who revealed a meeting took place between Verstappen and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff over the British Grand Prix weekend. 

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last week, days after Verstappen finished fifth in a chaotic, rain-affected race at Silverstone.

It has since emerged that the decision to dismiss Horner had been in the works since the Austrian Grand Prix.

Barretto said Verstappen would have “been across all of the big decisions” behind the scenes at Red Bull with the team determined to keep the four-time world champion.

Red Bull’s decision to axe Horner has been viewed as a ploy to stop Verstappen from making a shock switch to rivals Mercedes for next season.

Laurent Mekies has been promoted from sister ream Racing Bulls to take over from Horner, a move which Barretto believes will benefit Verstappen.

“It will help Max as well as Yuki,” Barretto said on the F1 Nation podcast.

"Max will have been across all of the big decisions. He will have been made aware of all of them. I am sure he’d be made aware of the Christian news as well.

“I understand he had a meeting with Mintzlaff over the course of the British GP weekend.

“He will be across it. Whether he feels the change, the new strategy, of the Austrian management is enough?”

A boost for Yuki Tsunoda?

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled to get to grips with Red Bull’s tricky RB21 since replacing Liam Lawson after just two races of the 2025 season.

The Japanese driver has only scored seven points across 10 races and finished last in the Austrian and British grands prix.

Barretto suggested a reunion with Mekies at Red Bull could help Tsunoda turnaround his season.

“Laurent can make a big step with Yuki,” he said. “He can put his arm around him in the way that he did when they were at Racing Bulls.

“Yuki was at his best when managed by Laurent and Franz Tost before.

“From an immediacy perspective, that will help Yuki get to terms with a car that will continue to be difficult to drive.

“He is clearly confused with the team. Laurent - because he is so technically invested with the team - will be able to get stuck into that with Yuki.

“Potentially in the coming races that might help.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
14m ago
2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari to test crucial new rear suspension at Mugello F1 filming day
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia could gain extra MotoGP concessions after Brno… but does it want them?
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Secret Max Verstappen meeting emerges, “made aware” of Christian Horner sack
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
‘Potential downsides’ of employing Christian Horner laid bare
Christian Horner is already being linked with Alpine

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Popular MotoGP round gets new contract after record-breaking 2025 weekend
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez makes bold claim about his Germany MotoGP win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Shock runner-up predicted for Czech MotoGP at Brno
Fermin Aldeguer
F1 News
4h ago
Christian Horner had ‘heated’ row with Max Verstappen’s father days before sack
Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen are said to have argued at Silverstone
MotoGP News
5h ago
Investigation launched into Franco Morbidelli’s suit opening in German MotoGP crash
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP