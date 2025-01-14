2026 F1 driver line-up so far: The situation of every driver’s contract

The 2025 F1 season has not even begun but soon there will be plenty of driver market chatter about the 2026 grid.

Here is a rundown of the contract situation of every F1 driver and team to date, including an 11th entry.

2026 F1 driver line-up so far Driver Team Contract End Lando Norris McLaren "Long-term" Oscar Piastri McLaren 2026 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Multi-year Charles Leclerc Ferrari Multi-year Max Verstappen Red Bull 2028 Liam Lawson Red Bull 2025 George Russell Mercedes 2025 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2025 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2026 Lance Stroll Aston Martin "2025 and beyond" Pierre Gasly Alpine "Long term" Jack Doohan Alpine 2025 Esteban Ocon Haas Multi-year Oliver Bearman Haas Multi-year Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 2025 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 2025 Alex Albon Haas 2025 Carlos Sainz Haas "Beyond 2026" Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Multi-year Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber Multi-year TBA Cadillac TBA TBA Cadillac TBA

McLaren

McLaren already have their driver line-up for next year locked in place, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied down to deals which include the 2026 campaign.

Ferrari

Like McLaren, Ferrari also have both their drivers sorted for 2026.

At the start of 2024, Charles Leclerc signed a new long-term deal said to be for a further five years, running until the end of the 2029 campaign.

Meanwhile, new superstar signing Lewis Hamilton joined on a deal understood to cover at least the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Red Bull

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen signed a long-term contract back in March 2022 to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

The Dutchman’s future is likely to remain a hot topic though as Mercedes continue to sniff around and attempt to poach him from their rivals.

The identity of Verstappen’s 2026 teammate is anyone’s guess. Liam Lawson is on an initial one-year deal but it remains to be seen if he will be a satisfactory replacement for Sergio Perez.

Mercedes

Mercedes are the first team without a driver under contract for 2026.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are technically both out of contract at the end of the year.

One would imagine both will be retained barring a seemingly disastrous year, with Antonelli regarded as Mercedes’ answer to Verstappen.

But Mercedes may keep their options open whileever there is a possibility of luring Verstappen himself.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s line-up is set to be unchanged for 2026.

Fernando Alonso is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, while Lance Stroll effectively has the other seat for as long as he wishes to continue racing thanks to his father’s ownership of the team.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly will have one of the Alpine seats for 2026 after agreeing to a new multi-year contract extension last term.

Jack Doohan is already under pressure to retain his 2025 seat before the campaign has started, with newly-signed reserve driver Franco Colapinto waiting in the wings.

Who will partner Gasly at the French squad in 2026 is uncertain at this stage.

Haas

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will form Haas’ new-look line-up for 2025 and they both have deals covering 2026.

Racing Bulls

Red Bull’s sister outfit Racing Bulls have no drivers signed up for 2026.

Red Bull have already admitted Yuki Tsunoda could be released at the end of his current deal following his snub by the senior team, while Isack Hadjar is about to contest his debut F1 season.

Williams

Carlos Sainz agreed to join Williams on a multi-year deal and will continue alongside Alex Albon in 2026, unless a rumoured get-out clause is activated beforehand.

Audi

Sauber will become the Audi works F1 team in 2026, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortotelo set to stay put.

Hulkenberg committed to a three-year deal when he signed from Haas in 2024, while Sauber’s Bortoleto announcement referred to the reigning Formula 2 champion as a “future Audi driver”, suggesting his deal covers more than a single season.

Cadillac

The third and final team to have no confirmed drivers for 2026 is Cadillac.

The American outfit is set to become F1’s 11th team next year, opening up two extra spots on the grid.

Cadillac will have plenty of interest suitors knocking at the door, with Valtteri Bottas already admitting he would be keen to join the project after losing his full-time F1 drive.