2026 F1 driver line-up so far: The situation of every driver’s contract
Here is the contract situation of every F1 driver ahead of the 2026 season.
The 2025 F1 season has not even begun but soon there will be plenty of driver market chatter about the 2026 grid.
Here is a rundown of the contract situation of every F1 driver and team to date, including an 11th entry.
|2026 F1 driver line-up so far
|Driver
|Team
|Contract End
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|"Long-term"
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2026
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|Multi-year
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Multi-year
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2028
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|2025
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2025
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2025
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
2026
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|"2025 and beyond"
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|"Long term"
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|2025
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|Multi-year
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|Multi-year
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|2025
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|2025
|Alex Albon
|Haas
|2025
|Carlos Sainz
|Haas
|"Beyond 2026"
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|Multi-year
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|Multi-year
|TBA
|Cadillac
|TBA
|TBA
|Cadillac
|TBA
McLaren
McLaren already have their driver line-up for next year locked in place, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied down to deals which include the 2026 campaign.
Ferrari
Like McLaren, Ferrari also have both their drivers sorted for 2026.
At the start of 2024, Charles Leclerc signed a new long-term deal said to be for a further five years, running until the end of the 2029 campaign.
Meanwhile, new superstar signing Lewis Hamilton joined on a deal understood to cover at least the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.
Red Bull
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen signed a long-term contract back in March 2022 to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2028.
The Dutchman’s future is likely to remain a hot topic though as Mercedes continue to sniff around and attempt to poach him from their rivals.
The identity of Verstappen’s 2026 teammate is anyone’s guess. Liam Lawson is on an initial one-year deal but it remains to be seen if he will be a satisfactory replacement for Sergio Perez.
Mercedes
Mercedes are the first team without a driver under contract for 2026.
George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are technically both out of contract at the end of the year.
One would imagine both will be retained barring a seemingly disastrous year, with Antonelli regarded as Mercedes’ answer to Verstappen.
But Mercedes may keep their options open whileever there is a possibility of luring Verstappen himself.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin’s line-up is set to be unchanged for 2026.
Fernando Alonso is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, while Lance Stroll effectively has the other seat for as long as he wishes to continue racing thanks to his father’s ownership of the team.
Alpine
Pierre Gasly will have one of the Alpine seats for 2026 after agreeing to a new multi-year contract extension last term.
Jack Doohan is already under pressure to retain his 2025 seat before the campaign has started, with newly-signed reserve driver Franco Colapinto waiting in the wings.
Who will partner Gasly at the French squad in 2026 is uncertain at this stage.
Haas
Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will form Haas’ new-look line-up for 2025 and they both have deals covering 2026.
Racing Bulls
Red Bull’s sister outfit Racing Bulls have no drivers signed up for 2026.
Red Bull have already admitted Yuki Tsunoda could be released at the end of his current deal following his snub by the senior team, while Isack Hadjar is about to contest his debut F1 season.
Williams
Carlos Sainz agreed to join Williams on a multi-year deal and will continue alongside Alex Albon in 2026, unless a rumoured get-out clause is activated beforehand.
Audi
Sauber will become the Audi works F1 team in 2026, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortotelo set to stay put.
Hulkenberg committed to a three-year deal when he signed from Haas in 2024, while Sauber’s Bortoleto announcement referred to the reigning Formula 2 champion as a “future Audi driver”, suggesting his deal covers more than a single season.
Cadillac
The third and final team to have no confirmed drivers for 2026 is Cadillac.
The American outfit is set to become F1’s 11th team next year, opening up two extra spots on the grid.
Cadillac will have plenty of interest suitors knocking at the door, with Valtteri Bottas already admitting he would be keen to join the project after losing his full-time F1 drive.