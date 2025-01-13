Franco Colapinto’s manager reveals juicy contract details after Alpine F1 move

Franco Colapinto's manager has shed light on her negotiations with Alpine and a “persistent” Flavio Briatore following the Argentine’s team move ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Last week, Colapinto was announced as Alpine’s reserve and test driver for the upcoming campaign.

However, it is highly expected that Colapinto will make the step up to a full-time drive alongside Pierre Gasly at some stage, but that depends on the form of Jack Doohan.

Colapinto’s starring performances for Williams as Logan Sargeant’s mid-season replacement attracted interest from Alpine and Red Bull.

A poor end to the year, which was curtailed by a number of incidents, combined with a reported hefty release clause, meant that interest in Colapinto subsided.

But after intense negotiations with Alpine, a deal was agreed to bring Colapinto to Enstone as their test and reserve driver.

Speaking to Argentinian publication Infobae, Maria Catarineu, Commercial Director at Bullet Sports Management, has revealed Briatore’s interest in Colapinto was “very intense.”

“It took a long time because negotiations are sometimes complex, as in this case. But Flavio was always very persistent and in the last few weeks he was very intense,” she said.

“The agreement came about because both parties got what they wanted – Flavio was able to sign Franco and [Williams boss] James [Vowles] was able to give him the chance to race, because at Williams their regular drivers are on long-term contracts.”

She added: “Briatore has seen Franco since he made his F1 debut. The day we first chatted he said: ‘I’ve seen talent and I want him.’

“He followed all the races closely and how he evolved as an F1 driver in the nine Grands Prix he was able to race.”

Colapinto has five-year Alpine deal

Catarineu also revealed that Colapinto’s Alpine deal is for five years – an incredibly long deal for a driver that has just nine races to his name.

“Williams gave Franco to Alpine for five years,” she explained.

“I understand that, if another team appears interested in Franco, within that period, I guess it would be a negotiation between Alpine and the other team.”

Colapinto’s chances of a promotion in place of Doohan appear inevitable.

While Alpine have confirmed Doohan will remain in the car for the start of the season, the Australian will be under immense pressure internally.

Catarineu refused to be drawn in on whether Colapinto will get the opportunity to drive with Alpine as a full-time driver.

“I’m not going to say what I feel,” she concluded.