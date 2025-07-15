Popular MotoGP round gets new contract after record-breaking 2025 weekend

German GP to remain on MotoGP calendar until 2031

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has announced it has signed a new five-year agreement with the Sachsenring to keep it on the calendar as host of the German Grand Prix until the end of 2031.

The quirky 13-turn venue near Chemnitz has been a mainstay on the MotoGP calendar as host of the German Grand Prix since 1998, missing only the 2020 COVID-impacted season.

One of the more popular events on the calendar, last weekend’s 2025 edition of the event saw it set a new attendance record of 256,441 fans across the four days.

In modern times, the Sachsenring has become the stomping ground of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who has won nine grands prix at the circuit since 2013.

He dominated last weekend’s race to complete his fourth sprint/grand prix double in succession and extend his championship lead to 83 points.

On Tuesday, MotoGP confirmed a new five-year deal for the circuit beginning in 2027 following the conclusion of its current contract.

“We’re delighted to announce we’ll be racing in Germany until 2031,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“It’s an important market for MotoGP and a fantastic event for the quarter of a million fans who join us at the Sachsenring to break records year-on-year.

“We’re looking forward to setting more benchmarks together with the promoter, the ADAC, and want to thank them and the Government of Saxony for their commitment to MotoGP.

“We must also thank the fans for making it such an incredible event.”

Dr. Gerd Ennser, ADAC Sport President, added: “MotoGP at the Sachsenring is the most significant national motor racing event, attracting more than a quarter of a million fans.

“We aim to continue this success story and have reached early agreement with MotoGP to ensure that the grand prix will take place at the Sachsenring in the long term.

“The event is enormously popular throughout the region.

“We will be able to continue to stage the grand prix in Saxony thanks to the excellent cooperation with Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer and the state government of Saxony.”

When the new deal begins in 2027, the Sachsenring will celebrate its centenary.

Though news of Sachsenring's impending contract extension was met with enthusiasm from riders, concerns were raised about safety aspects of the circuit that needed to be changed in the coming years.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

