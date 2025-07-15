Aprilia could gain extra MotoGP concessions after Brno… but does it want them?

Aprilia could drop to the lowest rank in the concessions system after this weekend’s MotoGP Czech Grand Prix if it fails to score enough points.

Under the revised concession regulations introduced for the 2024 season, manufacturers are sorted into one of four categories based on performance.

Sorted into ranks A, B, C and D, the top rating sees a manufacturer hit with numerous restrictions while benefits are awarded on a sliding scale based on rank.

This is decided based on the percentage of points scored relative to the maximum available within two windows.

The first is based on the maximum points on offer the previous season to set the rankings for the new campaign, while a re-evaluation is done based on the percentage of points scored based on the maximum available from summer break the previous year to the current one.

As such, after this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix a new calculation will be made, with Aprilia the only manufacturer with the possibility to change rank from C to D.

At present, it is sat on 34% of the maximum points available between last year’s British Grand Prix and this year’s Czech Grand Prix.

If it scores 10 points across the Brno weekend, it will remain in rank C along with KTM for the rest of the season.

Should it fail to do so, however, it will drop to rank D with Yamaha and Honda, and will therefore gain more concession benefits - most significantly, unrestricted engine development and free in-season testing with race riders.

For next year, manufacturers ranked C and higher will be subject to an engine development freeze as part of cost-saving measures implemented ahead of the 850cc formula switch in 2027.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola expects the brand to stay in rank C and “we don’t care much” about dropping down.

“At the moment we are not focusing on what could be the scenario,” he said.

“The focus is on the performance.

“So, I don’t think we are aiming for that. I think we will stay where we are - at least, I expect to stay where we are.

“Obviously, if that will not be the case there will be some advantages eventually for the future.

“But we don’t care much about that, we’re focusing on pure performance.”

Aprilia is currently second in the manufacturers’ standings coming into the Czech Grand Prix having won the British Grand Prix in May with Marco Bezzecchi.