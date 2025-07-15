Bidding war erupts for future MotoGP star criticised for ‘riding on desperation’

Moto2 star Diogo Moreira is receiving keen interest from a number of MotoGP manufacturers, with Yamaha seemingly the leading contender, according to Spanish media.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has been enjoying a breakout year in the Moto2 class in 2025, having taken his maiden victory at the Dutch Grand Prix and scored consistent top five finishes.

Considered one of the top paddock prospects for a few years, Diogo Moreira looks on course to make his MotoGP debut within the next two years.

MotoGP manufacturers eye up Diogo Moreira

Diogo Moreira

According to Spanish publication AS, Yamaha has been keen on the Brazilian racer for some time.

While there is a possibility for him to make the MotoGP step next year, Yamaha will have a hard time placing him.

It has Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins signed up to two-year deals to the end of 2026, while at Pramac Toprak Razgatlioglu will be coming in as a rookie.

At present, Jack Miller appears to be favourite to join World Superbike star Razgatlioglu at the satellite squad despite Miguel Oliveira being the one under contract for 2026.

It’s not inconceivable that Yamaha could break contract with a struggling Alex Rins, or indeed not re-sign Miller, to make room for Moreira.

But with the M1 project still developing with the addition of a V4 engine project as well as the 850cc formula change in 2027, two rookies in its stable wouldn’t be ideal.

Competition begins to sign Diogo Moreira

According to AS, Aprilia, KTM and Ducati are all interested in Moreira too.

Ducati has had great success with young Moto2 talent over the years, with the brand bringing the likes of Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and latterly Fermin Aldeguer into MotoGP.

In the Aprilia stable, Moreira could be a good fit for its satellite operation Trackhouse Racing.

The US squad has effectively positioned itself as an Aprilia junior operation, having brought Ai Ogura to the premier class this year, while Trackhouse would appreciate the commercial doors Moreira could open for it in Brazil.

Come 2027, KTM may need to find a hot shot replacement for an increasingly impatient Pedro Acosta, whose future with the Austrian brand remains in question.

From Moreira’s perspective, however, he is seemingly in a comfortable position to be able to decide what he deems is best for his future.

Diogo Moriera drew frustration from Jake Dixon

At the Moto2 grand prix at the Sachsenring, Moreira was handed a pitlane start for the next race as punishment for a risky move.

Having battled from 25th to fourth, he smashed into the back of Dixon and ended up in the gravel. Too eager to rejoin, he was struck from behind by David Alonso. The stewards pinned the blame on Moreira.

"It was just a bit ridiculous," Dixon told TNT Sports.

“Being desperate gets you nowhere in this sport. I know that from previous mistakes that I have made.

“I feel like some of the riders in this class try to ride on desperation sometimes.

“If they actually took a step back they’d be much better off for it.”