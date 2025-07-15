Bidding war erupts for future MotoGP star criticised for ‘riding on desperation’

Moto2 rider who was scrutinised at Sachsenring could land big MotoGP move

Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Moto2 star Diogo Moreira is receiving keen interest from a number of MotoGP manufacturers, with Yamaha seemingly the leading contender, according to Spanish media.

The 21-year-old Brazilian has been enjoying a breakout year in the Moto2 class in 2025, having taken his maiden victory at the Dutch Grand Prix and scored consistent top five finishes.

Considered one of the top paddock prospects for a few years, Diogo Moreira looks on course to make his MotoGP debut within the next two years.

MotoGP manufacturers eye up Diogo Moreira

Diogo Moreira
Diogo Moreira

According to Spanish publication AS, Yamaha has been keen on the Brazilian racer for some time.

While there is a possibility for him to make the MotoGP step next year, Yamaha will have a hard time placing him.

It has Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins signed up to two-year deals to the end of 2026, while at Pramac Toprak Razgatlioglu will be coming in as a rookie.

At present, Jack Miller appears to be favourite to join World Superbike star Razgatlioglu at the satellite squad despite Miguel Oliveira being the one under contract for 2026.

It’s not inconceivable that Yamaha could break contract with a struggling Alex Rins, or indeed not re-sign Miller, to make room for Moreira.

But with the M1 project still developing with the addition of a V4 engine project as well as the 850cc formula change in 2027, two rookies in its stable wouldn’t be ideal.

Competition begins to sign Diogo Moreira

According to AS, Aprilia, KTM and Ducati are all interested in Moreira too.

Ducati has had great success with young Moto2 talent over the years, with the brand bringing the likes of Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and latterly Fermin Aldeguer into MotoGP.

In the Aprilia stable, Moreira could be a good fit for its satellite operation Trackhouse Racing.

The US squad has effectively positioned itself as an Aprilia junior operation, having brought Ai Ogura to the premier class this year, while Trackhouse would appreciate the commercial doors Moreira could open for it in Brazil.

Come 2027, KTM may need to find a hot shot replacement for an increasingly impatient Pedro Acosta, whose future with the Austrian brand remains in question.

From Moreira’s perspective, however, he is seemingly in a comfortable position to be able to decide what he deems is best for his future.

Diogo Moriera drew frustration from Jake Dixon

At the Moto2 grand prix at the Sachsenring, Moreira was handed a pitlane start for the next race as punishment for a risky move.

Having battled from 25th to fourth, he smashed into the back of Dixon and ended up in the gravel. Too eager to rejoin, he was struck from behind by David Alonso. The stewards pinned the blame on Moreira.

"It was just a bit ridiculous," Dixon told TNT Sports.

“Being desperate gets you nowhere in this sport. I know that from previous mistakes that I have made.

“I feel like some of the riders in this class try to ride on desperation sometimes.

“If they actually took a step back they’d be much better off for it.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez singles out one MotoGP rival for praise: ‘He’s fast in every race’
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 German Grand Prix
F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
Verstappen, Russell
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha relationship “getting a little tense” amid V4 debate
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Bidding war erupts for future MotoGP star criticised for ‘riding on desperation’
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari to test crucial new rear suspension at Mugello F1 filming day
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia could gain extra MotoGP concessions after Brno… but does it want them?
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German Grand Prix
F1 News
4h ago
Secret Max Verstappen meeting emerges, “made aware” of Christian Horner sack
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
6h ago
‘Potential downsides’ of employing Christian Horner laid bare
Christian Horner is already being linked with Alpine
MotoGP News
6h ago
Popular MotoGP round gets new contract after record-breaking 2025 weekend
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP