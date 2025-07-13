Jake Dixon didn’t receive an apology - they “try to ride on desperation”

Jake Dixon did not receive an apology from Diogo Moreira after their Moto2 clash at the Sachsenring, he revealed.

Dixon experienced an eventful, and punishing, race which began from pole position and finished in third.

Dixon was swiftly bumped from first to fourth, from the start, after Senna Agius’ jump start. Agius made contact with the Elf Marc VDS rider.

“I didn’t know he jumped the start, I just thought he got a great start,” Dixon told TNT Sports.

“I thought ‘I am good’. I out-braked him, I thought I’d be able to run around the outside of him.

“Then, unfortunately he absolutely smashed into me, he T-boned me.

“I don’t know what his thinking was behind the whole thing, really.

“We tried to move on from that moment then, half way through the race, I got another love tap!”

Diogo Moreira did not apologise to Jake Dixon

Dixon overtook Albert Arenas and was third when another incident took place.

Moreira, who had battled from 25th to fourth, lunged to overtake Dixon but smashed into the back of him.

Dixon lost significant time to the race leaders and Moreira was sent into the gravel, where he hurriedly tried to re-enter.

Moreira collided with David Alonso and was punished with a pitlane start for the next grand prix for his risky move.

Dixon said: “I don’t know what his thinking was, to be fair. He wasn’t even anywhere close to even attempt to do that.

“I don’t know what to say about that. It was just a bit ridiculous.

“Being desperate gets you nowhere in this sport. I know that from previous mistakes that I have made.

“I feel like some of the riders in this class try to ride on desperation sometimes.

“If they actually took a step back they’d be much better off for it.”

Dixon was asked if he’d spoken to Moreira or received an apology after the race.

“No. This is the thing, I don’t want an apology either,” he replied.

“They have too much pride to come and say anything.

“If it was me I’d say ‘sorry for that, let us try to move past it, and we’ll go again’.”

Moreira’s punishment could force him to re-think such desperate moves, it was suggested.

“You’d like to think so, honestly. But I don’t know,” Dixon answered.

“I try not to say too much because in the past I have said a lot, and taken heat for it.”

Dixon still felt he could win the Moto2 grand prix even after two incidents.

“Yes. I even felt, before the red flag, I was closing in,” he said.

“I was two and half seconds behind when it all kicked off. I regained my focus and got it down to one second.

“I believed in that moment I could still win. I had a good tyre and good rubber.”

He was forced to settle for a podium behind Deniz Oncu and Barry Baltus.