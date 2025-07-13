Diogo Moreira’s rollercoaster Moto2 race takes another major twist

The drama involving Diogo Moreira at the Sachsenring continued after the Moto2 race.

The Italtrans rider has been handed a pitlane start for the next grand prix by the FIM MotoGP Stewards.

They have punished Moreira for an unsafe rejoin causing exaggerated risk.

On Sunday in the Moto2 race in Germany, Moreira had started from the back of the grid.

Battling his way forward, a dream comeback and an encouraging result was on the cards.

Moreira, who won the Moto2 race at Assen, fought into fourth at the Sachsenring behind Jake Dixon.

He made a risky lunge up the inside of Dixon but, instead of claiming a podium position, he damaged his own result.

Moreira hit the back of Dixon, damaging his own seat and camera, and he ended up in the gravel.

Too eager to rejoin, Moreira hopped back onto his bike and re-entered the track with David Alonso coming.

Alonso couldn’t avoid the collision and both riders crashed out at Turn 4.

The blame for the incident has been laid at Moreira’s door and he must serve a pitlane start at the next round.