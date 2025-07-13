Start issues cost Nicolo Bulega at UK WorldSBK: “Three races, three bad starts”

Nicolo Bulega was hampered by start issues at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Factory Ducati WorldSBK rider Nicolo Bulega says he was affected by issues getting his Ducati Panigale V4 R off the line at the UK WorldSBK.

Bulega finished second, behind Toprak Razgatlioglu, in all three races at Donington, but, despite starting second for all three races, he had to fight forwards to that position because of poor launches.

Second place in Race 2, then, came after improvements made after the Superpole Race, but also after a third poor start from three races.

“I think we improved from yesterday and also from this morning,” Nicolo Bulega said after Race 2 at Donington.

“Every race a step higher, but still not enough.

“The biggest problem was the start, because, I don’t know why, but this weekend, all three races, three bad starts, and it’s strange because normally I start very well – every time first or second.

“So, I don’t know. I asked to the team and we have to try to check why, this weekend, all three races, three bad starts.”

He added: “I think it’s more a feeling with the clutch because the first part is very aggressive, and then it starts to wheelie two, three, four times, and I lose acceleration because the first part of releasing the clutch is not good.

“Already from the Superpole Race, the feeling was not very good, but, unfortunately, for Race 2 it was the same – maybe even worse.”

Bautista “very close” in “last three corners”

Bulega was caught by his Aruba.it Racing Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista in the closing laps of the second World Superbike race. The Italian explained that this was down to tyre choice.

“I had the SCX, so the softer tyre, and Alvaro [Bautista] used the SC0. So, I knew that, at the end of the race, I can have some problems.

“Alvaro, especially with used tyres, is very strong, and when I see the pit board that the gap was coming smaller and smaller I understand that I have to push until the last corner.

“I was lucky because we arrived very close.

“The last three corners, I heard his engine, [he] was very close. So, the last three corners, I tried to stay close and brake very hard.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Scott McLaughlin hit out by Devlin Defrancesco from IndyCar Iowa Race Two
Scott McLaughlin is already out of the Farm to Finish 275.
WSBK News
1h ago
Start issues cost Nicolo Bulega at UK WorldSBK: “Three races, three bad starts”
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
“Gap more important than the position” for Alvaro Bautista at UK WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
2h ago
2025 IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 race at Iowa Speedway LIVE UPDATES!
Alex Palou will start on pole for the 2025 Farm to Finish 275.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Honda update on Joan Mir who bemoans “again and again” misfortune
Joan Mir, Ai Ogura, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
3h ago
“Not talking” the key for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2025 WorldSBK turnaround
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Prefer not” to start on pole, “gives hope” but “zero potential”
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
3h ago
A MotoGP rider hit with a penalty he may not serve for some time
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez explains how he avoided crash: "I saw the marks on the next lap"
Marc Marquez