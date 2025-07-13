Pecco Bagnaia needs “two or three steps forward” after lucky German MotoGP podium

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia says he still needs “to make two or three steps forward” following his third-place finish at the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix.

Struggling throughout Saturday in wet conditions, Bagnaia had to come from 10th on the grid in Sunday’s 30-lap grand prix at the Sachsenring.

A rapid start put him onto the back of the podium battle in the early laps, while numerous crashes ahead of him ultimately promoted him to a third place he would hold onto until the chequered flag.

Having finished out of the points in 12th in the wet sprint, it marked a significant recovery for his German Grand Prix weekend.

But still chasing a first win since Austin back in March while team-mate Marc Marquez has brought his tally to seven for the campaign, Bagnaia admits he is still “two or three steps” behind.

"You have to look at the positive and I'm quite satisfied with the result because you never know what can happen starting from there [10th],” he told Sky Italy.

“The pace to fight for the podium was there and before the race I was quite convinced that I could fight for the podium.

“I knew I had this potential. After that several things happened, many riders made mistakes because it wasn't easy.

“It was complicated for us to get to the end but I saw that in general, apart from Marc, Alex [Marquez] and I were very similar in terms of pace and driving sensations.

“We need to take two or three steps forward, certainly working in the direction we have taken, giving data to the team, doing more laps, we will certainly find the way first.”

Bagnaia has continued to struggle to find confidence from the front end of his Ducati in 2025, and notes in the German Grand Prix it was “not very stable” while battling in the podium group.

“Alex is doing a fantastic job,” he said in the post-race press conference.

“He was injured and managing 30 laps on this track all on the left is not easy.

“I was trying to force him a bit, but I wasn’t fast enough to be very close.

“Apart from Marc, today it was a very intense race because we were four riders with a very similar pace: me, [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, Alex and [Marco] Bezzecchi.

“And it was quite difficult it in that moment because we were all pushing to get closer and the front was not very stable - it was sketchy.

“So, to finish the race today was important and I’m quite happy.”

Bagnaia is now 147 points off championship leader Marc Marquez at the halfway stage of the season.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

