2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race

Ducati’s Marc Marquez eased to his seventh victory of the 2025 season in a crash-filled MotoGP German Grand Prix that saw just 10 riders finish.

An already depleted field of 18 riders took the start as Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli withdrew on Saturday due to injury, with just 10 ultimately making it to the finish.

It marked the first time since Australia 2011 so few riders saw the chequered flag, with podium challengers in Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi among the list of crashers.

But the chaos behind did nothing to interrupt Marc Marquez’s march to victory, with the Ducati rider 6.380s clear of the field for his ninth German Grand Prix win.

It’s a result that puts him 83 points clear in the championship and moves him into second all-time on the premier class winners list with 69.

An injured Alex Marquez inherited an unlikely second-place finish due to the crashes around him, while Pecco Bagnaia lucked into third having come from 10th on the grid.

Marc Marquez nailed his launch from pole position at the start of the 30-lap grand prix and came through Turn 1 leading from Aprilia’s Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio would move into second on lap two to give chase on Marquez, who was already stretching his lead to over eight tenths.

The VR46 rider was the only rider able to get close to Marquez in terms of lap times, but the latter showed no signs of being challenged as he continued to extend his margin at the front.

But the start of lap seven, Marquez was over a second clear and would ultimately never be caught.

With his lead over two seconds at mid-distance, the main battle in the race became the one for second between Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi.

But on lap 18, Di Giannantonio crashed out of second place at the first corner and gifted the place to Bezzecchi.

Three laps later, though, Bezzecchi would do the same thing - passing second off to Alex Marquez and boosting Bagnaia to the final podium spot.

The top three would not change through to the chequered flag, with Marc Marquez backing off from a seven-second lead to safely get to the finish to complete his fourth successive sprint/grand prix double.

Over 11 seconds behind the podium came Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who was fourth and just fended off Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Luca Marini was sixth on his return from injury on the factory Honda head of KTM’s Brad Binder, Pramac’s Jack Miller, Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez and Yamaha’s Alex Rins.

A lengthy list of retirements was headed by Honda’s Joan Mir, who was taken out by a crashing Ai Ogura at Turn 1 in the latter stages.

Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) fell just seconds later at the same stage, having crashed on lap one already, and is facing an investigation for doing so under yellow flags.

Johann Zarco was another Turn 1 victim just moments after Di Giannantonio went down, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira were early fallers.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix results