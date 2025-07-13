2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race

Marc Marquez is now second all-time in MotoGP wins

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez eased to his seventh victory of the 2025 season in a crash-filled MotoGP German Grand Prix that saw just 10 riders finish.

An already depleted field of 18 riders took the start as Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli withdrew on Saturday due to injury, with just 10 ultimately making it to the finish.

It marked the first time since Australia 2011 so few riders saw the chequered flag, with podium challengers in Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi among the list of crashers.

But the chaos behind did nothing to interrupt Marc Marquez’s march to victory, with the Ducati rider 6.380s clear of the field for his ninth German Grand Prix win.

It’s a result that puts him 83 points clear in the championship and moves him into second all-time on the premier class winners list with 69.

An injured Alex Marquez inherited an unlikely second-place finish due to the crashes around him, while Pecco Bagnaia lucked into third having come from 10th on the grid.

Marc Marquez nailed his launch from pole position at the start of the 30-lap grand prix and came through Turn 1 leading from Aprilia’s Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio would move into second on lap two to give chase on Marquez, who was already stretching his lead to over eight tenths.

The VR46 rider was the only rider able to get close to Marquez in terms of lap times, but the latter showed no signs of being challenged as he continued to extend his margin at the front.

But the start of lap seven, Marquez was over a second clear and would ultimately never be caught.

With his lead over two seconds at mid-distance, the main battle in the race became the one for second between Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi.

But on lap 18, Di Giannantonio crashed out of second place at the first corner and gifted the place to Bezzecchi.

Three laps later, though, Bezzecchi would do the same thing - passing second off to Alex Marquez and boosting Bagnaia to the final podium spot.

The top three would not change through to the chequered flag, with Marc Marquez backing off from a seven-second lead to safely get to the finish to complete his fourth successive sprint/grand prix double.

Over 11 seconds behind the podium came Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who was fourth and just fended off Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Luca Marini was sixth on his return from injury on the factory Honda head of KTM’s Brad Binder, Pramac’s Jack Miller, Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez and Yamaha’s Alex Rins.

A lengthy list of retirements was headed by Honda’s Joan Mir, who was taken out by a crashing Ai Ogura at Turn 1 in the latter stages.

Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) fell just seconds later at the same stage, having crashed on lap one already, and is facing an investigation for doing so under yellow flags.

Johann Zarco was another Turn 1 victim just moments after Di Giannantonio went down, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira were early fallers.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
9m ago
Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
16m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
19m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK
27m ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 German Moto2 - Race Results
Deniz Oncu, 2025, Moto3, German GP, Sachsenring

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales opts for surgery, Tech3 consider Pol Espargaro
Tech3 pits, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Penske IndyCar drivers rejuvenated after strong Synk 275 race
Josef Newgarden led 232 laps out of the total 275.
Le Mans News
1h ago
Goodwood hill “came alive” with Toyota’s concept GT3 car – Ollie Bearman
Toyota GT Concept
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega looking to “change something on the clutch” ahead of UK WorldSBK Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275
Here's the championship standings after the Synk 275