Toprak Razgatlioglu emotionally reveals source of flag for the fallen Borja Gomez

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s dominance at Donington Park had an emotional undertone.

The thoughts of everybody in the World Superbike Championship paddock were with the loved ones of Borja Gomez.

Gomez, a former Moto2 rider, died in a test at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu tribute to Borja Gomez

Toprak Razgatlioglu honoured Gomez by waving a flag with his name and face emblazoned across it after winning Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK.

“When I [went] to the Portimao test in the winter, I saw him there, and I met with him a lot,” Razgatlioglu said about Gomez.

“Because he always says, not like a hero, but ‘I’m always following you, my favourite rider’ – he’s always talking like this with me.

“Also, we were riding the bikes together, and when I see [he crashed] on Instagram I was really sad.

“My friend asked before coming here if we could bring a flag [to use] after the race.

“I said ‘Why not? I’m very happy to use this flag.’

“He [brought it], and I’m showing it to everyone for [Gomez].

“I hope he’s seen, because we really love him and everyone, everyone in motorsport, all riders, are sad for this news.

“I think this is good because I really liked him when I met with him in Portimao. This is good.

“Everyone is supporting together, we are a really big family. Also the MotoGP side, Superbike, everyone riding the bikes.

“[Anyone] can make a big crash and maybe die – everyone is supporting, this is good.”

Razgatlioglu controlled the UK WorldSBK throughout after getting over some early teething problems with his BMW on Friday.

Victory in all three races meant that he overhauled Nicolo Bulega at the top of the WorldSBK standings.

He insists that no longer focusing on the WorldSBK rules, which he previously worried were benefitting Ducati, is key to the turnaround.

But his emotional tribute to Gomez is what will live long in the memory from Donington.