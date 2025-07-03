Former Moto2 rider Borja Gomez dies following Magny-Cours crash

Former Moto2 World Championship rider Borja Gomez has died after a crash at Magny-Cours.

20-year-old Gomez, from San Javier in Murcia, crashed during the pre-event test for this weekend’s JuniorGP round at Magny-Cours.

He reportedly crashed alone, but was then hit by a following rider after he fell.

Gomez was this year competing in the European Superstock Championship aboard a Honda CBR600RR, a championship he was leading entering this weekend’s round in France after a second place at Estoril and a victory at Jerez.

Un día triste para el motociclismo 🥺 El español Borja Gómez, piloto de 20 años del Campeonato de Europa de Stock, ha fallecido en Magny-Cours tras un grave accidente en los entrenamientos 😔



Descansa en paz 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Px0dDlE8Nh — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) July 3, 2025

He had also been racing a CBR1000RR-R in the RFME-sanctioned European Superbike Championship, which he was leading after winning four of the opening six races.

The Spanish rider had additionally undertaken a testing role with the HRC World Superbike project this year and took part in the European preseason tests alongside Tetsuta Nagashima as a part of Honda’s official test team.

Gomez contested 15 Moto2 grands prix across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, taking a best result of 16th at Austrian in 2023.

He also rode in four WorldSSP rounds across the 2021 and 2024 seasons, scoring points for 12th place at both Cremona and Aragon last year aboard a Kawasaki ZX-6R.