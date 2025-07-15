An insider from Max Verstappen's camp has claimed he will be “with” Mercedes next season.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of debate and intense paddock speculation after it was revealed the four-time world champion has held talks with Mercedes about a switch for 2026.

It is a topic that has been thrust back into the spotlight following Christian Horner’s shock sacking from Red Bull, which has been viewed by many as being an attempt to keep Verstappen at the team.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has a clause in his deal that allows him to leave the team if he is lower than third in the F1 drivers’ championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix in August.

Reports have suggested that Verstappen and his camp are seriously considering Mercedes as an option for next season.

And now Nelson Piquet Jr, the brother of Verstappen’s partner, Kelly, appears to have let slip that the Dutchman is keen on a move to Mercedes.

Discussing Verstappen’s British Grand Prix on the Pelas Pistas podcast, Piquet commented: “Who knows next year, with Max there…”, before adding: “They are talking, everyone knows right?”

Will Max Verstappen stay or go?

Piquet Jr implied that Verstappen was edging closer to a move to Mercedes.

“Just missing final contract details,” the Brazilian continued, “but everyone knows that it’s an option. They are talking.”

“Until August, he needs to have made a decision, they will either get the final details right or not. But I think it would be pretty cool.”

When asked to clarify whether he meant it would be cool for Verstappen to “switch or to stay”, Piquet Jr replied: “To switch.”

The rumours were fuelled further after it was revealed that both Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s yachts were near each other in Sardinia, amid reports of a planned meeting last week.

Wolff has not denied that he is engaged in discussions with Verstappen about a potential move to the Silver Arrows.

Current Mercedes driver George Russell is out of contract at the end of the year and yet to be handed an extension despite his brilliant form this season.