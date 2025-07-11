Two yachts and a jet tracked amid rumour of Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff meeting

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has predicted that Max Verstappen will meet with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff this week.

The ex-grand prix driver and Sky Sports Germany presenter shared a rumour that Verstappen would meet for “coffee” this week in Sardinia as uncertainty remains around the four-time world champion’s future.

Wolff recently confirmed he has held talks with Verstappen - who is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 - about a possible move to Mercedes. It is understood that certain performance-related clauses would enable Verstappen to leave Red Bull as early as next year.

Rumours linking Verstappen with a shock switch to Mercedes have intensified in recent weeks with George Russell yet to be handed a contract extension despite his strong start to the 2025 season.

Verstappen’s future has been thrust back into the spotlight following Red Bull’s shock decision to sack team principal Christian Horner earlier this week, with some commentators suggesting it is now more likely that the Dutchman will stay put, though Schumacher disagrees.

Max Verstappen jet tracked to Sardinia

On Friday, Verstappen’s private jet touched down in Sardinia, fuelling further speculation on social media about the meeting Schumacher predicted.

"I think it’s pretty clear what Max wants,” Schumacher told Formel1.de.

“GT3 is something he’s passionate about. Mercedes is also launching a new car in that category soon, so... Right now, it doesn’t feel like the odds are great for him staying.

"I think on Sunday, it hit him that even he can’t save this anymore – and that really affected him. After the race, it was obvious to me. And once you feel like something is beyond saving, it’s hard to come back from that.

"It’s no coincidence either that this week, two yachts are cruising off Sardinia – one belongs to Toto Wolff, the other to Max Verstappen. And from what I hear, there’s a good chance they might have had a coffee together.

"But what defines Max is that he won’t take this decision lightly. He knows exactly who he owes his career to – besides himself and his father, of course – and that’s ultimately Red Bull, the team that brought him to where he is today."

When will a decision be made?

Schumacher went as far as to claim that an announcement about Verstappen’s future at Red Bull will be made after the summer break.

"Well, it certainly hasn’t decreased [the chances of Verstappen leaving]. That much I believe,” Schumacher said.

“But what matters to Max Verstappen is having a car that wins – or at least can win. Now it’s up to [Laurent] Mekies. I hope he can bring some peace to the team and restore that family atmosphere quickly. And I think he can.

"I’m quite sure that everyone will take a deep breath now. And then we’ll see. The problem is: I’m struggling to imagine how Pierre Wache is suddenly supposed to build a car that’s genuinely fast. I do believe that the car, in the wind tunnel – purely based on its data, without wind or roll effects – looks excellent.

"But the difference between him and Adrian Newey is that Adrian knows what happens when the wind hits from the side, when the car rotates, shifts, reacts. He knows which compromises to make so the car stays driveable.

“I’m still having a hard time seeing how Wache can do that – and how he’s going to convince Max to stay. Because this season won’t turn around anymore, and Max wants to win again. I’m sure of that.

“It’s quite simple. If he does stay, I don’t think it’ll be just for 2026 – he’d stay beyond that. Otherwise, I believe he’ll announce a move this year. I think that announcement will come after the summer break.”