Key ally ‘shouting from the rooftops’ for Ferrari to listen to Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has a key ally who will be “shouting from the rooftops” to get Ferrari to listen to the seven-time world champion’s feedback.

Italian media have been ramping up the pressure on Ferrari to pay closer attention to Hamilton’s feedback as their difficult and underwhelming start to the 2025 F1 season continued at the British Grand Prix.

The topic was discussed on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, with presenter Simon Lazenby citing that Hamilton has a key ally in his corner in Jock Clear, who worked as Hamilton’s performance engineer at Mercedes for two years before joining Ferrari.

“I spoke to Jock Clear, and Jock Clear has worked with Lewis with both, he’s worked with him at Mercedes and he’s worked with him at Ferrari,” Lazenby said.

“On the performance side and getting the best out of things. And actually, if there’s anyone definitely shouting from the rooftops ‘listen to what Lewis has to say’, it’s him because apparently his feedback is second to none.

“There’s a reason he’s won seven world championships. His feedback is amazing.”

Jock Clear and Lewis Hamilton
Jock Clear and Lewis Hamilton

Time for Ferrari to prioritise Hamilton’s feedback?

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes Ferrari should be prioritising Hamilton’s feedback over Charles Leclerc going forward.

“There’s so much to learn about a new team,” Hill said. “When you’ve been somewhere for what, 11 seasons was it with Mercedes [sic], and you go somewhere else, there’s a lot to learn.

“If you just talk about people, knowing who the people are, getting the language, all those other factors. He’s got a lot to work on.

“I do think that they’ve got a chance of doing something with Lewis when I don’t think they would have a chance of developing with Charles, because Charles has never been anywhere else.

“That’s the problem. Going from one team to another, it takes a few years.”

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft shared a similar view, arguing: “Ferrari do need to listen, otherwise why spend all that money on bringing someone like Lewis in?

“We’ve got one upgrade to come in Spa for Ferrari, and after that, that’s it for the year. They are not going to bring any more.

“Can they sort out the rear of the car where the damper hasn’t being able to damp in the way that it wants to because they’ve moved the cockpit and they are just cramped for space at the back. That has been affecting them right from the start of the season.

“If that redesign and the floor is working, then we’ll see, if they get the set up and the strategy right, some better performances in the second half [of the season].” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

