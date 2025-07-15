Shock runner-up predicted for Czech MotoGP at Brno

Quirks of Brno circuit explained as Czech MotoGP returns

Fermin Aldeguer

A surprise rider has been predicted to finish as the runner-up in the grand prix at Brno this weekend.

The Czech MotoGP makes a welcome return to the calendar as a quick turnaround after the Sachsenring.

Although there is little doubting Marc Marquez’s ability to dominate again, the Crash MotoGP podcast picked out shock contender to finish behind him.

Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer was among the predictions to shine on Sunday at Brno.

His best result so far in his rookie campaign was third at Le Mans, his sole podium so far.

Jordan Moreland's Czech MotoGP predictions

  1. Marc Marquez

  2. Fermin Aldeguer

  3. Alex Marquez

Lewis Duncan's Czech MotoGP predictions

  1. Marc Marquez

  2. Alex Marquez

  3. Marco Bezzecchi

Peter McLaren's Czech MotoGP predictions

  1. Marc Marquez

  2. Alex Marquez

  3. Pecco Bagnaia

Peter McLaren explained his prediction: “Pecco should get these bigger brakes back. Whether that will make a difference as it did in Aragon, I don’t know…

“Marco Bezzecchi is the guy who is ready to interrupt and break up the Ducatis on the podium.”

Honda and Yamaha hope at ‘fuel thirsty’ Brno?

The quirks of the Brno circuit were explained ahead of the Czech MotoGP.

“It’s a real MotoGP circuit - big and wide, with long straights. There was a big shock last time with Brad Binder,” Peter McLaren described.

“It has been completely resurfaced for its MotoGP comeback. It sounds like the riders love the job they’ve done so there will be no complaints, as far as grip and bumps.

“There been private testing - Yamaha were there, Luca Marini was there. “They will have a bit of data which might help them on Friday but it won’t change the weekend.

“Weather-wise we’re watching the clouds. There is a chance of rain again so that could throw in an element of excitement.

“On paper it looks like lots of large chicanes but they’re not really, it’s more Mugello-style.

“It is quite thirsty on fuel. Teams haven’t been able to push like in qualifying. “Race times are lower because they have to watch the fuel. Lots of guys have run out towards the end of the race.

“That could hold back the more powerful engines, and give the Japanese teams more of a chance.

“There will be an extra tyre because there hasn’t been an official test beforehand.

“There are a few novelties this weekend.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.

