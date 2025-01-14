2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far

The current contract situation of every MotoGP rider for the 2026 season, also the last year of the 1000cc engine era.

At least four MotoGP riders have contracts that expire in 2025...

2026 MotoGP rider line-up:
RiderTeamContract
Marc MarquezDucati Lenovo TeamEnd of 2026.
Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo TeamEnd of 2026.
Pedro AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing
"Multi-year contract" (2026)
Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory RacingEnd of 2026.
Jorge MartinAprilia Racing
"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Marco BezzecchiAprilia Racing
"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Alex RinsMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPEnd of 2026.
Luca MariniHonda HRCEnd of 2025.
Joan MirHonda HRCEnd of 2026.
Fabio di GiannantonioPertamina Enduro VR46
Ducati contract, end of 2026.
Franco MorbidelliPertamina Enduro VR46End of 2025.
Alex MarquezGresini Racing MotoGP
Gresini contract, end of 2026
Fermin AldeguerGresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati contract, end of 2026. Option for two further years.
Miguel OliveiraPrima Pramac Racing
Yamaha contract,  end of 2026.
Jack MillerPrima Pramac Racing
Yamaha contract, end of 2025.
LCR Honda Castrol
HRC contract, end of 2025.
Somkiat Chantra
LCR Honda Idemitsu
HRC contract, end of 2025 (option for 2026).
Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP
End of 2026.
Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP
End of 2026.
Maverick VinalesRed Bull KTM Tech3
"Multi-year contract" (2026).
Enea BastianiniRed Bull KTM Tech3
"Multi-year contract" (2026).

Ducati

Ducati’s “dream team” factory Lenovo line-up of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez is confirmed for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

Likewise, the satellite Gresini Ducati line-up of Alex Marquez and 2025 rookie Fermin Aldeguer is also set for two seasons.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts a new two-year factory contract in 2025, but there will be one Desmosedici potentially available for 2026 with team-mate Franco Morbidelli currently on a one-year deal.

KTM

The recent financial turmoil aside, all four RC16 riders - Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at the factory KTM team and Tech3’s new signings Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini - should be staying put until the end of 2026.

Aprilia

World champion Jorge Martin and new team-mate Marco Bezzecchi are contracted to the factory Aprilia team for 2025 and 2026.

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and 2025 rookie Ai Ogura are also starting two-year deals.

Yamaha

The factory Monster Yamaha team of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will remain unchanged until at least 2027.

However, an M1 ride could be up for grabs in 2026 with Jack Miller on a one-year contract at the new Prima Pramac Yamaha team. Miller's team-mate Miguel Oliveira has a two-year deal, also with the Yamaha factory.

Honda

Honda could see the most rider changes for 2026 with LCR's Johann Zarco (Honda's leading rider of 2024), Luca Marini and potentially rookie Somkiat Chantra free agents at the end of 2025.

That leaves Suzuki’s 2020 world champion Joan Mir as the only Honda rider officially confirmed for the 2026 MotoGP grid.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

