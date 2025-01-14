2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far

At least four MotoGP riders have contracts that expire in 2025...

2026 MotoGP rider line-up: Rider Team Contract Marc Marquez Ducati Lenovo Team End of 2026. Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team End of 2026. Pedro Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing "Multi-year contract" (2026) Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing End of 2026. Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing "Multi-year contract" (2026). Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing "Multi-year contract" (2026). Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP End of 2026. Alex Rins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP End of 2026. Luca Marini Honda HRC End of 2025. Joan Mir Honda HRC End of 2026. Fabio di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati contract, end of 2026. Franco Morbidelli Pertamina Enduro VR46 End of 2025. Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP Gresini contract, end of 2026 Fermin Aldeguer Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati contract, end of 2026. Option for two further years. Miguel Oliveira Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha contract, end of 2026. Jack Miller Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha contract, end of 2025. Johann Zarco LCR Honda Castrol HRC contract, end of 2025. Somkiat Chantra LCR Honda Idemitsu HRC contract, end of 2025 (option for 2026). Raul Fernandez Trackhouse MotoGP End of 2026. Ai Ogura Trackhouse MotoGP End of 2026. Maverick Vinales Red Bull KTM Tech3 "Multi-year contract" (2026). Enea Bastianini Red Bull KTM Tech3 "Multi-year contract" (2026).

Ducati

Ducati’s “dream team” factory Lenovo line-up of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez is confirmed for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

Likewise, the satellite Gresini Ducati line-up of Alex Marquez and 2025 rookie Fermin Aldeguer is also set for two seasons.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts a new two-year factory contract in 2025, but there will be one Desmosedici potentially available for 2026 with team-mate Franco Morbidelli currently on a one-year deal.

KTM

The recent financial turmoil aside, all four RC16 riders - Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta at the factory KTM team and Tech3’s new signings Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini - should be staying put until the end of 2026.

Aprilia

World champion Jorge Martin and new team-mate Marco Bezzecchi are contracted to the factory Aprilia team for 2025 and 2026.

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and 2025 rookie Ai Ogura are also starting two-year deals.

Yamaha

The factory Monster Yamaha team of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will remain unchanged until at least 2027.

However, an M1 ride could be up for grabs in 2026 with Jack Miller on a one-year contract at the new Prima Pramac Yamaha team. Miller's team-mate Miguel Oliveira has a two-year deal, also with the Yamaha factory.

Honda

Honda could see the most rider changes for 2026 with LCR's Johann Zarco (Honda's leading rider of 2024), Luca Marini and potentially rookie Somkiat Chantra free agents at the end of 2025.

That leaves Suzuki’s 2020 world champion Joan Mir as the only Honda rider officially confirmed for the 2026 MotoGP grid.