Italian media demand Ferrari ‘listen to Lewis Hamilton’ after F1 British GP woes

Italian media have ramped up the pressure on Ferrari to pay closer attention to Lewis Hamilton’s feedback following the team’s underwhelming performance at the British Grand Prix.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Gianluca Gasparini declared that it’s now time for Ferrari to listen to Hamilton’s input if they want to turn the team around.

Ferrari "must think about the future by taking advantage of the experience of the English driver," it was written in the Italian newspaper.

"Hiring Lewis," they wrote, "means accepting, and therefore marrying, his vision of work and the car."

Hamilton wants "a change of philosophy, a less extreme future project, with a good load base capable of making life easier for the drivers," they wrote.

Ferrari endured another lacklustre weekend at Silverstone, with Hamilton finishing fourth.

The team was on the back foot immediately heading into the race after both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc made mistakes on their final Q3 laps.

Without those errors, it’s likely they would have started second and third rather than fifth and sixth.

Hamilton showed flashes of pace during the race but struggled at times with the handling of the SF-25, which prevented him from closing in on Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in the final stages.

On the other side of the Ferrari garage, Leclerc had arguably the worst race of his Ferrari career.

An untimely pit stop before the race start, switching to slick tyres on a track that wasn’t ready, cost him dearly.

He then lacked pace relative to Hamilton before an incident late in the race dropped him outside the top 10, capping a miserable weekend.

Ferrari can’t waste Hamilton’s input

Hamilton is Formula 1’s most successful driver, with seven world titles and over 100 race wins.

Gasparini argues that Ferrari now have a unique opportunity to use Hamilton’s feedback to move the team forward.

Ferrari’s title drought stretches back to 2008 — the last time they won the constructors’ championship.

They narrowly missed out on the title last year, finishing 14 points behind McLaren.

However, their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, has so far failed to live up to expectations.

The car suffers from inherent issues that neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have fully explained publicly.

Ferrari are expected to introduce a new rear suspension at the next race in Belgium.

While it’s hoped to improve their performance, challenging McLaren on merit still seems out of reach.

Hamilton has continued to speak openly about deep-rooted problems within the team.

Whether Ferrari will listen to F1’s most successful driver remains to be seen.