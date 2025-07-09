All the F1 stars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will mark 75 years of Formula 1 with a spectacular gathering of past and present F1 legends, plus iconic cars from different eras.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed has long been a paradise for racing enthusiasts, but this year’s event on 10–13 July will feature special celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Formula 1’s first world championship season in 1950.
Several grand prix stars, both past and present, are set to make the trip to Goodwood House straight after the British Grand Prix, with many scheduled to drive historic F1 machinery up the hill in front of thousands of fans.
A highlight of the weekend will be Saturday’s special F1 champions gathering, which will include the likes of Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Hakkinen and Mario Andretti.
Mansell will drive the Williams FW11, the car in which he claimed his first British GP win in 1986, while Prost will take to the hill in the legendary McLaren MP4/4 that dominated the 1988 season.
Other notable names confirmed include 10-time grand prix winner Gerhard Berger, McLaren veteran John Watson, and sportscar legends Jacky Ickx and Emanuele Pirro.
Goodwood will also honour Derek Bell on the 50th anniversary of his first Le Mans victory, achieved in a Mirage GR8.
Among current F1 drivers, Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will be in attendance, both slated to drive the VF-23. Gabriel Bortoleto will take on the hillclimb in a 2013-spec Sauber C32, now carrying the Stake F1 team’s livery.
Haas owner Gene Haas and team principal Ayao Komatsu will also drive an F1 car in public for the first time, as the American outfit celebrates a decade in the sport.
Joining them will be Williams team boss James Vowles, who will sample Mansell’s iconic FW14B.
Aston Martin’s new chief technical officer Adrian Newey will also be in action, taking turns in a Lotus 49B from 1968 and his self-designed Leyton House CG901.
A variety of other classic F1 machines will feature over the weekend, including the Jordan 198, Benetton B191, McLaren M23 and Ferrari F2002.
McLaren will also run the iconic F1 GTR to mark 30 years since its landmark victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Beyond four-wheel action, the career of four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty will be celebrated on Friday.
All F1 figures at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
- Alain Prost
- Jackie Stewart
- Emerson Fittipaldi
- Mika Hakkinen
- Nigel Mansell
- Mario Andretti
- Jacques Villeneuve
- Gerhard Berger
- Mark Webber
- Jacky Ickx
- Riccardo Patrese
- John Watson
- Johnny Herbert
- Esteban Ocon
- Oliver Bearman
- Gabriel Bortoleto
- Adrian Newey
- Ross Brawn
- Gordon Murray
- Karun Chandhok
- Derek Bell
- Emanuele Pirro
- Jamie Chadwick
- David Brabham
- Gene Haas
- Ayao Komatsu
- James Vowles
- JJ Lehto
- Scott Speed
- Hans-Joachim Stuck
- Karl Wendlinger
- David Coulthard
- Thierry Boutsen
Other notable names at Goodwood Festival of Speed
- Dario Franchitti
- Tom Kristensen
- Romain Dumas
- Ricky Taylor
- Wayne Taylor
- Alister McRae
- Benoit Treluyer
- Andry Priaulx
- Jake Hill
- Colin Edwards
- Carl Fogarty
- Dani Sordo
- Thierry Neuville
- Nani Roma