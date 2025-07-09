All the F1 stars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has long been a paradise for racing enthusiasts, but this year’s event on 10–13 July will feature special celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Formula 1’s first world championship season in 1950.

Several grand prix stars, both past and present, are set to make the trip to Goodwood House straight after the British Grand Prix, with many scheduled to drive historic F1 machinery up the hill in front of thousands of fans.

A highlight of the weekend will be Saturday’s special F1 champions gathering, which will include the likes of Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mika Hakkinen and Mario Andretti.

Mansell will drive the Williams FW11, the car in which he claimed his first British GP win in 1986, while Prost will take to the hill in the legendary McLaren MP4/4 that dominated the 1988 season.

Other notable names confirmed include 10-time grand prix winner Gerhard Berger, McLaren veteran John Watson, and sportscar legends Jacky Ickx and Emanuele Pirro.

Goodwood will also honour Derek Bell on the 50th anniversary of his first Le Mans victory, achieved in a Mirage GR8.

Among current F1 drivers, Haas duo Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will be in attendance, both slated to drive the VF-23. Gabriel Bortoleto will take on the hillclimb in a 2013-spec Sauber C32, now carrying the Stake F1 team’s livery.

Haas owner Gene Haas and team principal Ayao Komatsu will also drive an F1 car in public for the first time, as the American outfit celebrates a decade in the sport.

Joining them will be Williams team boss James Vowles, who will sample Mansell’s iconic FW14B.

Aston Martin’s new chief technical officer Adrian Newey will also be in action, taking turns in a Lotus 49B from 1968 and his self-designed Leyton House CG901.

A variety of other classic F1 machines will feature over the weekend, including the Jordan 198, Benetton B191, McLaren M23 and Ferrari F2002.

McLaren will also run the iconic F1 GTR to mark 30 years since its landmark victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Beyond four-wheel action, the career of four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty will be celebrated on Friday.

All F1 figures at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alain Prost

Jackie Stewart

Emerson Fittipaldi

Mika Hakkinen

Nigel Mansell

Mario Andretti

Jacques Villeneuve

Gerhard Berger

Mark Webber

Jacky Ickx

Riccardo Patrese

John Watson

Johnny Herbert

Esteban Ocon

Oliver Bearman

Gabriel Bortoleto

Adrian Newey

Ross Brawn

Gordon Murray

Karun Chandhok

Derek Bell

Emanuele Pirro

Jamie Chadwick

David Brabham

Gene Haas

Ayao Komatsu

James Vowles

JJ Lehto

Scott Speed

Hans-Joachim Stuck

Karl Wendlinger

David Coulthard

Thierry Boutsen

Other notable names at Goodwood Festival of Speed