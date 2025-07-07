Yuki Tsunoda admits he’s “a bit lost” after finishing last in F1 British GP

Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles at Red Bull continued after finishing last in the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Tsunoda finished 15th during a chaotic race at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Japanese driver struggled for pace again, with Red Bull’s low downforce setup gamble proving difficult for both drivers.

An incident with Ollie Bearman thwarted Tsunoda’s chances of a top 10 finish.

Tsunoda picked up a 10-second time penalty as a result, capping off another difficult weekend for him.

Up until qualifying, Tsunoda had shown better pace.

In Q2, a loss of power on his final lap ruined his chances of making it into the top 10 in qualifying.

Reflecting on the race, Tsunoda conceded he was just “very slow”.

“I mean, it’s quite clear with that collision,” Tsunoda said. “Other than that, to be honest the pace was sadly very slow.

“When it comes to the long run, it’s something that always is very outstandingly slow somehow. Just ‘degging’ [the tyres] like crazy – I never had like this kind of feeling.

“I know we were running quite low downforce, but to be honest I had still good confidence in the rain. The rain pace was absolutely nowhere, so I’m a bit lost.

“Yeah, a couple of positives from the dry conditions. On one lap it was pretty good, but yeah, the long run is something to look at more.”

Horner makes Irvine-Schumacher comparison

One recurring theme at Red Bull is Max Verstappen’s teammates' inability to get on top of the car.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner likened it to Eddie Irvine’s tough time against Michael Schumacher at Ferrari in the late 1990s.

“I just spoke to Eddie Irvine, and it was very reminiscent of what he experienced with Michael Schumacher at Ferrari in the 90s,” Horner told F1TV.

“Such exceptional drivers can drive a car that is extremely designed for a super-strong front axle – and there are very few who can do that.

“That’s why we’re trying to take a different approach with Yuki to calm things down a bit for him.”

Verstappen finished fifth, recovering from a rare mistake under the Safety Car.