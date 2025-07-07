Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed here: Free live stream & full schedule

Here is all the information to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-13. We have included the schedule for Goodwood Festival of Speed too.

A week after the F1 British Grand Prix, the motorsport and automotive obsession in Britain continues at Goodwood.

The 75th anniversary of Formula 1 is being celebrated in the beautiful surroundings at Goodwood this year.

You will also get to see incredible machinery from F1, MotoGP, rallying and endurance racing.

The iconic Hill Climb at Goodwood is a key moment in the motorsport summer.

Goodwood is also a celebrating of the past - it is your chance to see legendary machinery that belonged to iconic drivers.

How to watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Every day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be live streamed via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel.

This will be live and free to watch for fans worldwide.

Come back to this page each day where you will find the live stream to watch.

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed full schedule

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed full schedule Thursday July 10 8.30am The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb 8.30am Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 09:00 Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens 09:00 Forest Rally Stage 09:00 Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens 9.10am Batch 1: The Winning Formula 9.55am Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 10.30am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show 10.40am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 11.30am Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 11.45am Air Display: The Red Arrows 12.20pm Batch 6: Supercar Run 12.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 1.20pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 1.50pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment 2.10pm Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 2.50pm Red Arrows Photo Signing 2.55pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 15:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 3.45pm Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers 4.20pm Derek Bell Balcony Moment 4.35pm Batch 6: Supercar Run 17:00 Red Arrows Photo Signing 5.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition 5.35pm Manufacturer Experiential Run 4 6.15pm Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed closes for the day Friday July 11 6.30am Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 8.30am Batch 1: The Winning Formula 09:00 Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens 09:00 Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens 09:00 Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens 9.15am Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers 10.05am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 10.30am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show 10.55am Batch 6: Supercar Run 11.40am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 12.10pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment 12.30pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 13:00 Air Display: The Red Arrows 1.25pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 1.55pm Carl Fogarty Balcony Moment 14:00 Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction 2.15pm Batch 6: Supercar Run 3.10pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 3.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 16:00 Timed Practice 4.50pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 5.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition 5.35pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration 6.30pm Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed closes for the day Saturday July 12 6.30am Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 8.30am Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers 09:00 Forest Rally Stage 09:00 Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens 9.15am Batch 6: Supercar Run 10.10am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 10.30am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show 10.55am Batch 1: The Winning Formula 11.50am Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 12.20pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment 12.35pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 1.20pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 1.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 2.05pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 2.45pm Champions Balcony Moment 15:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 3.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 3.55pm Timed Practice 4.50pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration 5.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick Competition 5.40pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 6.30pm Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed closes for the day Sunday July 13 6.30am Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 08:00 Holy Communion 8.30am Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 9:00am Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens 9:00am Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens 9.20am Batch 1: The Winning Formula 10.05am Batch 6: Supercar Run 10.30am Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show 11:00 Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 11:00 Ultimate F1 Grid 11:00 Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick Competition 11.55am Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 12.20pm Air Display: The Red Arrows 12.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 12.40pm Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers 1.15pm Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment 1.25pm Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes 2.15pm Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions 2.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Show 2.45pm Alain Prost Balcony Moment 3.05pm Shoot-Out Flypast: The Red Arrows 3.05pm Shoot-Out Final 4.15pm Batch 6: Supercar Run 4.30pm Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick Competition 5.10pm Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs 5.55pm Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration 6.35pm Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed closes for the day