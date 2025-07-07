Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed here: Free live stream & full schedule
Full schedule and a free live stream to watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Here is all the information to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-13. We have included the schedule for Goodwood Festival of Speed too.
A week after the F1 British Grand Prix, the motorsport and automotive obsession in Britain continues at Goodwood.
The 75th anniversary of Formula 1 is being celebrated in the beautiful surroundings at Goodwood this year.
You will also get to see incredible machinery from F1, MotoGP, rallying and endurance racing.
The iconic Hill Climb at Goodwood is a key moment in the motorsport summer.
Goodwood is also a celebrating of the past - it is your chance to see legendary machinery that belonged to iconic drivers.
How to watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be live streamed via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel.
This will be live and free to watch for fans worldwide.
Come back to this page each day where you will find the live stream to watch.
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed full schedule
|Thursday July 10
|8.30am
The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
|8.30am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:00
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|09:00
|Forest Rally Stage
|09:00
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.10am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|9.55am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|10.40am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|11.30am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|11.45am
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|12.20pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|12.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|1.50pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|2.10pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|2.50pm
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|2.55pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|3.45pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|4.20pm
|Derek Bell Balcony Moment
|4.35pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|17:00
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition
|5.35pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 4
|6.15pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Friday July 11
|6.30am
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|8.30am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|09:00
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|09:00
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|09:00
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.15am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|10.05am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|10.55am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|11.40am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|12.10pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|12.30pm
|Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|13:00
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|1.25pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|1.55pm
|Carl Fogarty Balcony Moment
|14:00
|Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction
|2.15pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|3.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|3.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|16:00
|Timed Practice
|4.50pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition
|5.35pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|6.30pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Saturday July 12
|6.30am
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|8.30am
|Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|09:00
|Forest Rally Stage
|09:00
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.15am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|10.10am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|10.55am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|11.50am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|12.20pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|12.35pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|1.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|2.05pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|2.45pm
|Champions Balcony Moment
|15:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|3.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|3.55pm
|Timed Practice
|4.50pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick Competition
|5.40pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|6.30pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
|Sunday July 13
|6.30am
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|08:00
|Holy Communion
|8.30am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|9:00am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
|9:00am
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.20am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|10.05am
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|11:00
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|11:00
|Ultimate F1 Grid
|11:00
Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick Competition
|11.55am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|12.20pm
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|12.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|12.40pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|1.15pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|1.25pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|2.15pm
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|2.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|2.45pm
|Alain Prost Balcony Moment
|3.05pm
|Shoot-Out Flypast: The Red Arrows
|3.05pm
|Shoot-Out Final
|4.15pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|4.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick Competition
|5.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|5.55pm
|Batch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
|6.35pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day