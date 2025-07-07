Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed here: Free live stream & full schedule

Here is all the information to watch the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-13. We have included the schedule for Goodwood Festival of Speed too.

A week after the F1 British Grand Prix, the motorsport and automotive obsession in Britain continues at Goodwood.

The 75th anniversary of Formula 1 is being celebrated in the beautiful surroundings at Goodwood this year.

You will also get to see incredible machinery from F1, MotoGP, rallying and endurance racing.

The iconic Hill Climb at Goodwood is a key moment in the motorsport summer.

Goodwood is also a celebrating of the past - it is your chance to see legendary machinery that belonged to iconic drivers.

How to watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Every day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be live streamed via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel.

This will be live and free to watch for fans worldwide.

Come back to this page each day where you will find the live stream to watch.

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed full schedule

Thursday July 10
8.30am
The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
8.30amManufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:00Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
09:00Forest Rally Stage
09:00Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.10amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
9.55am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
10.40amBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
11.30amManufacturer Experiential Run 2
11.45amAir Display: The Red Arrows
12.20pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
12.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
1.50pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
2.10pmManufacturer Experiential Run 3
2.50pmRed Arrows Photo Signing
2.55pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
3.45pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
4.20pmDerek Bell Balcony Moment
4.35pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
17:00Red Arrows Photo Signing
5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition
5.35pmManufacturer Experiential Run 4
6.15pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day
Friday July 11
6.30amCar Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
8.30amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
09:00Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
09:00
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
09:00Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.15am
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
10.05amBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
10.55amBatch 6: Supercar Run
11.40am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
12.10pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
12.30pmBatch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
13:00Air Display: The Red Arrows
1.25pmBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
1.55pmCarl Fogarty Balcony Moment
14:00Bonhams Cars Motor Car Auction
2.15pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
3.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
3.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
16:00Timed Practice
4.50pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX Best Trick Competition
5.35pmBatch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
6.30pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day
Saturday July 12
6.30amCar Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
8.30amBatch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
09:00Forest Rally Stage
09:00Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.15amBatch 6: Supercar Run
10.10am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
10.55amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
11.50amBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
12.20pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
12.35pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
1.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
2.05pmBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
2.45pmChampions Balcony Moment
15:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
3.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
3.55pmTimed Practice
4.50pmBatch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross Best Trick Competition
5.40pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
6.30pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day
Sunday July 13
6.30amCar Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
08:00Holy Communion
8.30am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
9:00am
Forest Rally Stage Presented by Subaru Opens
9:00amBritpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.20amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
10.05amBatch 6: Supercar Run
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
11:00Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
11:00Ultimate F1 Grid
11:00
Goodwood Action Sports: FMX Best Trick Competition
11.55am
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
12.20pmAir Display: The Red Arrows
12.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
12.40pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
1.15pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
1.25pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
2.15pmBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
2.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
2.45pmAlain Prost Balcony Moment
3.05pmShoot-Out Flypast: The Red Arrows
3.05pmShoot-Out Final
4.15pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
4.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: Mountain Bike Best Trick Competition
5.10pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
5.55pmBatch 1 & Batch 2: Demonstration
6.35pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day

