Jonathan Rea explains unique family link to Joey Dunlop after helmet tribute

There is more linking Jonathan Rea to Joey Dunlop than just a tribute helmet.

Rea raced at the UK WorldSBK at Donington Park last weekend with a yellow helmet to honour his hero Dunlop.

It was 37 years after Dunlop was on the podium for the first ever Superbike race around Donington Park.

Recently in his hometown in Northern Ireland, Rea attended a memorial for Dunlop 25 years after he tragically died in a road racing accident.

He left a legacy of the most-ever wins at the Isle of Man TT which his nephew Michael Dunlop has now beaten.

But Rea has closer links to the legendary Dunlop than just sharing Northern Ireland as a home country.

“My grandfather was a huge motorbike fan,” Jonathan Rea explained.

“He helped Joey kickstart his career. He was a working class guy who got involved in transport. He had a fleet of trucks. My father still owns that company.

“Joey was one of the greatest road racers to ever live. He was in the era before me.

“But I grew up in paddocks when he was still racing alongside my father. He was adored by thousands worldwide.”

Rea added at Donington Park where Crash.net were present: “Joey is a sporting icon, especially in my country: Northern Ireland.

“He’s an amazing ambassador for the country and an absolute legend.

“Last month, there was a tribute day at his local town, tens of thousands of people came and I went and rode there on one of his bikes – it was actually my grandfather’s bike.

“I had this idea at the beginning of the year, I knew it was 25 years since he passed and, together with Aldo Drudi and Arai we came up with a nice design to incorporate his design with my sponsors and it looked amazing.

“When I was sat on the grid today and looking at it, I felt pretty proud.

“Lucky it didn’t jinx me because every time I’ve used a one-off special helmet in the past I’ve crashed. So, I had that in my brain.

“So, for sure Joey brought me some luck.”

Rea was fifth in Race 1 at Donington Park then 15th in Race 2.

