VR46 refuse to slam the door shut on Pedro Acosta as rumours continue

VR46 Ducati has confirmed the contract status of Fabio Di Giannantonio, amid growing speculation that Pedro Acosta could make a surprise switch to the team.

The future of Acosta at KTM is currently in doubt. The 21-year-old Spaniard has not hidden his frustration with the limitations of the RC16, a bike that — in his own words — is far from the level of the dominant Ducati.

His open admiration for the Italian machinery has only intensified rumors linking him to a seat at VR46, the team owned by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

For the 2025 MotoGP season, they field two bikes: a Ducati GP25 for Fabio di Giannantonio, and a GP24 for teammate Franco Morbidelli.

Pedro Acosta liked by VR46?

The Pedro Acosta rumours have put both riders under scrutiny, but Di Giannantonio’s position appears more secure. He holds a direct contract with Ducati, as well as with the VR46 team, that runs through 2026. In contrast, Morbidelli's current deal expires at the end of the 2025 season, leaving his future uncertain.

Speaking to DAZN during MotoGP practice, Team Manager Pablo Nieto commented on the situation: "Fabio Di Giannantonio has a direct contract with Ducati, but also with us; he has a contract for next year as well.

“It's true that people always want more, but, well, in the end, we're in the transfer window, so to speak, and that's always the game of ups and downs that creates a bit of gossip.”

When asked about the possibility of signing Acosta, Nieto remained open: "Pedro is a rider who, if you take a look around the pit lane, I think everyone likes.

“He's a rider who has an incredible future in MotoGP. We're always open to anything. It's true that we have contracts with both riders, but you never know."

At the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring, Di Giannantonio crashed out of second place, while Acosta also failed to see the chequered flag.

