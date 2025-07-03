Aprilia: “Priority” to keep Jorge Martin, otherwise “only two options”

The Dutch MotoGP weekend marked a further escalation in the contract standoff between Jorge Martin and Aprilia.

It began when Jorge Martin’s manager Albert Valera made a live appearance on MotoGP.com in which he declared that the injured rider is now “free of contract for 2026” after triggering the disputed performance clause.

“It’s pretty clear for us,” said Valera. “He executed the clause he had [in his] contract. He’s completely open, available, and we will see what will happen in the future. But for sure he had a clause. He used that clause.”

Valera added that Honda is “an option for next year.”

However, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta contradicted that “free and available” position in comments to Spanish and Italian broadcasters, insisting Martin cannot race elsewhere until his Aprilia contract is either dissolved by mutual agreement or settled in court.

“I think what Carmelo said is quite [clear], it doesn't give margin to have other deals until this one is closed,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

Rivola insisted that, despite the contract turmoil, “priority one is to keep the rider” for 2026.

But if that is not possible: “There are only two options. We find an agreement and we need to sit down and speak seriously. Or go to Court.

“We are ready to do both, and we will do everything we need to protect the company.”

Rivola also challenged Valera’s interpretation of the exit clause: “Regarding why Valera thinks that that [performance] clause is valid, you need to ask Valera, because I have a completely different opinion.”

With Martin still recovering from his latest injuries, sustained in Qatar - the only MotoGP round he’s contested this season - team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has stepped up, winning at Silverstone and taking a double podium at Assen.

“We took [Martin] to fight for the world championship, and still I think we would be in that position this year without the injuries,” said Rivola.

“Marco is showing that it's possible to do it. So with [Martin], I think even more.

“We will do everything that is in our hands to protect the company. So nothing has really changed. We feel we have to say something because everybody spoke about it, but our position is still the same.”

Asked whether reconciliation remains possible or if a split is inevitable, Rivola said:

“It’s not a comfortable situation. For sure we chose him for good reasons and I think he chose us for performance reasons, which we have shown is still there.

“In the past, we’ve seen riders unhappy with a company or their boss who still fought for the world title for many years. So let's see.

“Luckily, we don't have children!” he joked, in reference to the ‘divorce’ speculation.

Martin’s latest medical check ruled him out of next weekend’s German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

His earliest possible return is therefore the Czech Grand Prix on July 18–20, the final round before the summer break.

Having fought for a change in the testing rules for injured riders, Aprilia could offer Martin the chance to check his fitness in a pre-Brno test.

“Any decisions regarding a private test on track will be taken after next week’s examination,” Aprilia confirmed in a statement.